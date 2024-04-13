WATCH: Phillies' Nick Castellanos paints on the beach in fun activity for Corona ad campaign

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos and Corona (a Mexican brew brand) once again came together for a commercial and this time it's something about off the field. Joining him in Corona's La Vida Mas Fina campaign is Joel Martinez, writer and comedian, aka The Kid Mero.

In the commercial, both celebrities can be seen at the beach talking about art. Castellanos is painting on the beach and while referring to it, he said:

"It's that much fun. You're creating when you're playing I'm creating when I'm painting, but I think art goes beyond that. Honestly, I think that everybody alive is creating art daily. Your family is art, right?"

"The people around you, the relationships you have is an expression of your artistic way that you love," Castellanos added. "This calls for like some type of celebration. Well, I mean the only celebration is being you know, two men of latin descent around the beach."

The entire conversation was to bring it back to celebration and when there's celebration, beach and art, there comes Corona. Moreover, the campaign's La Vida Mas Fina refers to living a fine life.

Nick Castellanos and Fernando Tatis Jr. campaigns for Opening Day through Corona

Earlier when the season was drawing closer to Opening Day (Mar. 28), MLB stars Nick Castellanos and Fernando Tatis Jr. asked baseball fans to tell their bosses about their unavailability on Opening Day.

The duo shared the advantages of not working on the Opening Day through the commercial.

"Watching baseball makes people happy," Tatis said in the commercial. "It helps with networking and baseball makes everyone sound smart."

"So don't worry your employee will be back but on Mar. 28 that's a baseball day," Castellanos said on the video.

The commercial also mentioned that the company will reward those who tag their bosses in the comments section. They will provide them with a yearlong MLB.tv subscription or a pair of tickets to baseball game or gift cards.

“Opening Day deserves to be enjoyed in the finest way possible: with an ice-cold Corona in hand,” Corona Director of Brand Marketing Saul Trejo said. “As the Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball, Corona is proud to champion the fans who never lose, and reward those who live in the moment to take the day off.”

There may be more collaborations between Nick Castellanos and the official 'cerveza' of MLB in the near future.

