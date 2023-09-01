WATCH: Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a grand slam to become first player with 30-60 season in MLB history

Ronald Acuna Jr., the star player for the Altanta Braves, continues to rewrite the record books with his extraordinary performance on the field.

During tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Acuna achieved a remarkable milestone by hitting his 30th home run of the season, a grand slam that solidified his position in baseball history.

This feat is unprecedented in MLB history, as Ronald Acuna became the first player ever to achieve a 30-60 season – hitting over 30 home runs and stealing more than 60 bases with a single season. The young outfielder’s unique combination of power and speed has set him apart from even the most iconic players in the sport’s history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Previously, players like Eric Davis (1987) and Barry Bonds (1990) had come close by stealing over 50 bases during a 30-homer season. However, Acuna’s 30-60 MLB season stands as a testament to his exceptional skills and the impact he has on the game.

Can Ronald Acuna Jr. make more history in the 2023 season?

With this accomplishment, Acuna has also set his sights on another milestone – a 40-40 season. This exclusive club has only seen four members: Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, and Alfonso Soriano. Acuna’s potential to join this elite group showcases his dedication and determination to make his mark on the sport’s history.

Ronald Acuna has set his aim at joining the 40-40 club this season.

As Acuna’s career continues to unfold, Atlanta Braves fans eagerly anticipate his future achievements and the potential for more record to be shattered in his wake.