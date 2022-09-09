WATCH: San Diego Padres fan catches an improbable three home run balls in two days

A San Diego Padres fan was either in the right place at the right time on three different occasions, or he is a time-traveling wizard. The fan caught three different home run balls over the course of back-to-back games. It is hard enough to catch one home run ball in your entire life, let alone three in two games.

The San Diego Padres fan caught one home run ball on Tuesday night in the Padres' series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After getting tickets in the same area for the game last night, the fan caught two more homers, and he was pumped up about it. Maybe the San Diego Padres should give this guy a contract and let him roam centerfield.

The broadcast crew could not believe that the same fan caught three different home run balls. You have a higher chance at winning the lottery. Maybe this guy should go and buy a lottery ticket.

This San Diego Padres fan rivals the talents of Zack Hample

Some MLB fans are comparing this San Diego Padres fan to the likes of Zack Hample. Hample is someone that either baseball fans love or hate; there is no in-between. Zack Hample is the self-proclaimed home-run ball king. He has a very large YouTube channel where he vlogs himself at MLB games trying to get home runs and foul balls.

He has become quite the celebrity around the MLB. He has made a living traveling to various MLB games in an attempt at snagging some home run balls. He even wrote a book on how to get foul balls and home run balls in MLB games.

It's incredible that this guy has made a living doing this. Having become so popular over the years, there are a lot of people around the league that think he is doing too much.

There is a great deal of fans who think that there is a certain age where you should stop bringing your glove to the game. I never really understood this take. Baseball isn't a kid's game; there's no cutoff age in having fun. As long as you're not bulldozing kids to get to the ball, you're fine.

Baseball is one of the most unique sports in the world for its fans. You can bring equipment that players use, like a glove, to the game. You can score the game like an official scorekeeper does. You can sit around and be locked in to all nine innings or converse with your buddies at the park. There's no uniformity in the game of baseball and that's one of the things that makes it great.

