WATCH: San Franciso Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was caught in a funny moment while getting ejected by the Umpire

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was hilariously ejected from Wednesday afternoon's game against the San Diego Padres. Crawford struck out in the second inning on a check-swing call by the third base umpire. Crawford seemed upset, and he had some choice words with the ump, who rang him up when he got back to his position.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Ump put his whole body into this ejection and Brandon Crawford wasn't even looking Ump put his whole body into this ejection and Brandon Crawford wasn't even looking 😭 https://t.co/I022cmlybf

Whatever Brandon Crawford said crossed the line, and the umpire fired a picture-perfect "you're out of here!" The only problem with this was that Crawford wasn't looking whatsoever. It was a lot of energy for the person to not even see it.

This all stemmed from a questionable check-swing strikeout. Right away, Crawford argued the call. He continued to argue the call all the way until the second half of the inning, which was apparently too long for the umpire.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Crawford was arguing this call between innings Crawford was arguing this call between innings https://t.co/dJijb7rhrc

The call was questionable. It could have gone either way. There are no specifics in calling it a check-swing. It is mainly a judgment call and you cannot overturn those calls. This is a real gray area for Major League Baseball.

Brandon Crawford is a 12-year veteran who doesn't often voice his disapproval in front of umpires. This was Crawford's third career ejection. While you shouldn't argue over a call that can't be overturned, the ejction didn't really seem warranted. Unless whatever Crawford said was terrible, the ejection seemed pretty harsh.

As Brandon Crawford gets ejected from Wednesday afternoon's game, it seems like nothing is going right for the San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

With the ejection of Brandon Crawford, maybe that lights a fire under the struggling Giants. The Giants are 61-67 this year and sit tied for third place in the NL West with the Arizona Diamondbacks. They haven't had the season they had hoped for.

The Giants have two great starting pitchers in Carlos Rodon and Logan Webb. The Giants acquired Rodon in free agency last offseason when the Chicago White Sox failed to sign him. Rodon has been great for San Francisco, holding a 12-7 record that ties him for eighth in the MLB.

Given how solid the Giants pitching is, their offense could use some help. Players like Crawford, Mike Yastrzemski, and Joc Pederson are great, but they don't compare to a lineup like the Dodgers. The Dodgers can roll out a lineup that hits home runs from top to bottom.

Being in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants need more starpower. They cannot expect to compete with a team that has a payroll of $310 million. As LA doesn't show any signs of slowing down, San Francisco needs to shake up their roster.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif