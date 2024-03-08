WATCH: Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine shares her horseback riding experience in a captivating showcase

Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians have started their preparation for the upcoming 2024 regular season at Goodyear Ballpark. His wife, Kara Maxine, is enjoying horseback riding in the pre-season.

Maxine recently shared her horseback riding experience on Instagram. In the video, she was seen on the back of the horse, following a movement outside the fence.

"This feeling," she wrote in the caption.

Kara Maxine, who hails from a rural area in Northern California, tied the knot with Bieber in Jan. 203. She also runs her own fashion brand, called KM Collection.

'Focused' Shane Bieber is trying to improvise one pitch from his arsenal

After an offseason filled with trade speculations, Shane Bieber will be in the Guardians suit and intends to return to his old Cy Young form.

He's focused on improvising one pitch that hasn't been his 'strong suit' over the years. He had a rough outing against the Kansas City Royals on Mar. 2, allowing one hit, two earned runs and three walks across 1.2 innings.

Bieber said that he used that pitch often in the game.

“[The changeup] is definitely not my strong suit,” Bieber said. “I was happy to emphasize that and feature that today.”

According to MLB.com, Shane Bieber was good with the changeups and will continue to emphasize them more this spring.

The former Cy Young winner will be a free agent after the 2024 season. However, Bieber said that he doesn't care too much about his future and is only focused on his performance.

“I’m not really focused on anything too far ahead of me,” Bieber said. “I'm just focused on my development right now. And I can genuinely look you in the eyes and tell you that, because I feel really, really good with where I'm at.”

“The turnover that we've had within this club has kind of sparked confidence and energy -- not just in the clubhouse, but I feel a little bit of that as well,” Shane Bieber said. “It's exciting to be able to go out there and prove yourself each and every day.”

With a big year ahead of him and the fact that teams weren't ready to give up a lot to acquire Shane Bieber via trade, it only suggests that he needs to prove a lot and replicate his Cy Young season.

