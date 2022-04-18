Watch: Shohei Ohtani finds the MVP touch, hits another first pitch homer against the Texas Rangers

It may have taken a few games, but it seems that Shohei Ohtani has found his swing. It's a great sign for the reigning MVP.

The Los Angeles Angels and their fans have been patiently waiting for the dingers to return in 2022, and they did against the Texas Rangers.

With three home runs in the season now, the Japanese superstar is back on pace to challenge his 46 home run mark from 2021.

While Shohei Ohtani is still excellent on the pitching mound, his offensive game took a few starts to return to it's MVP-level form. Now that it has returned, don't expect the homers to stop anytime soon. This is great for everybody on the planet, with the exception of his opponents.

The MLB posted the highlight of the most recent home run on their official Twitter account. Watch it below:

MLB @MLB Shohei Ohtani is heating up!



That's three homers in his past two games. Shohei Ohtani is heating up!That's three homers in his past two games. https://t.co/JcT7UAhKT2

Shohei Ohtani is back!

The 'Shotime' is back

The LA Angels can breathe a sigh of relief, as their MVP is hitting dingers and playing with his vintage smile. Most importantly, he is leading his team to victories.

It is fair to say that the success of the Angels will be dependent on their stars, including Mike Trout. So, seeing their home run leader from 2022 mash three taters in two games brings great confidence to the side.

The home run race is off to a breakneck-paced start in 2022. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays is currently leading the league with five.

It's a race that, hopefully, won't be settled until the last game of the season. A home run race can electrify baseball and bring the competition into the mainstream, as it did for Mark Magwire and Sammy Sosa in the 90's.

The reigning NL MVP was doing everything he could to get his offense back, as posted by Barstool Sports on Twitter.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports



Last night he was giving his bat CPR to bring it back to life Shohei Ohtani has started out the year 3-21 at the plate.Last night he was giving his bat CPR to bring it back to life @Starting9 Shohei Ohtani has started out the year 3-21 at the plate.Last night he was giving his bat CPR to bring it back to life @Starting9 https://t.co/LhFTemxzOa

An electrifying player in Los Angeles is nothing new. But by doing it as a pitcher and proving that 2021 wasn't a fluke, Shohei Ohtani can cement himself in the hearts and minds of every Angels fan this year.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat