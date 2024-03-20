WATCH: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko celebrates as Dodgers superstar crushes foul ball during Seoul series exhibition game

On March 15, Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers touched down with his wife, Mamiko, at Seoul-Incheon international Airport. After only having announced their wedding mere weeks before, this was the media's first glimpse of the famed superstar's new bride.

Mamiko Tanaka, a former pro basketball player in Japan, was accompanying her husband to South Korea for a historic event. The games between the Dodgers and their NL rivals, the San Diego Padres, on Wednesday and Thursday will mark the first ever MLB games in Korea.

During the third inning of play, Ohtani was up for his second at-bat of the first game of the series. As his countryman, Padres hurler Yu Darvish delivered a inside fastball, Ohtani skied the pitch far and deep to right field.

"Shohei Ohtani’s wife, Mamiko, reacts to him destroying a foul ball. @SportsNetLA" - Dodgers Nation

Although the ball went foul by a wide margin, Mamiko was fully aware of the strength with which her husband clobbered the baseball. After the sequence, the camera cut to the 27-year-old, who clapped and cheered for her husband.

For Shohei Ohtani, power has never been a concern. As a member of the Los Angeles Angels last year, Ohtani hit a league-best 44 home runs en route to winning the AL Cy Young Award. Through eight games of preseason play with the Dodgers, the 29-year-old went 11-for-22 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

"A four-spot in the eighth inning. #Dodgers 5 #Padres 2" - SportsNet LA

In the end, both Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts came up with RBI singles to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the San Diego Padres 5-2. As a result of the win, the Dodgers became the first team to register a victory in the 2024 MLB regular season.

Shohei Ohtani making Dodgers debut in front of wife will be lasting memory

A native of Iwate Prefecture in Japan, the fact that the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their season in neighboring Korea allowed many of the star's family and friends to attend. However, it was his time with his new wife that stood out. Upon his arrival in Korea, Ohtani told the media through his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara:

"I think it's going to be really great memories for both of us. But like I said earlier, I have one job to focus on. It's baseball."

Firmly entrusted with the welfare of his team this season, Shohei Ohtani is learning how to balance superstardom and domestic life one day at a time.

