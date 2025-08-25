WATCH: Top 5 MLB plays of Aug. 23, ft. Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 25, 2025 10:30 GMT
With a full slate of MLB games on offer this Sunday, there was no shortage of incredible plays on the field. From Cal Raleigh extending his home run lead to Shohei Ohtani having a moment with a rival fan, there are some great highlights to be made out of this day.

#1 Cal Raleigh extends his home run lead as Mariners crushes A's

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh crushed a league-leading 48th home run of the season, followed by a 49th, against the Athletics in an 11-4 win. Raleigh's first home run, a two-run shot deep into left field, came in the first inning against Jacob Lopez.

Lopez once again suffered the brunt of the catcher, hitting another two-run home run in his second inning. Raleigh went deep in back-to-back at-bats as the Mariners led 5-1.

#2 Shohei Ohtani has the moment of the day

Ohtani struggled against the Padres until the Dodgers' final inning. Up until that point, he was struck out twice while drawing a walk once.

His moment arrived in the ninth inning when he took a Padres reliever deep into the stands for his 45th home run of the season. To put the cherry on top, he humbled a Padres fan, who was heckling him all day while on his way to the dugout.

#3 Vinnie Pasquantino hits his 6th HR in seven games

The Kansas City Royals star is in the form of his life. On Sunday, he marked his eighth straight game with an extra base hit (a franchise record), hitting a sixth homer in seven games, against the Detroit Tigers. Pasquantino achieved the feat in the third inning against Jack Flaherty.

#4 Ronald Acuna Jr. gets sweet revenge on Francisco Lindor

The other day, Francisco Lindor robbed Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. of a base hit after the New York Mets star pulled off a stunner at the shortstop position.

Acuna got his revenge in Sunday's game after he caught Lindor's ball in the outfield in the fifth inning. He had some celebration to show after making the play, which you might not want to miss:

#5 Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits 100th career home run

In the second inning of Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run home run to achieve the milestone of 100 career home runs in the MLB.

Chisholm didn’t stop at that, as he smashed a second two-run homer in the eighth inning, pushing his season total to 24 homers, tying his career high from the previous year.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Bhargav
