WATCH: Top 5 MLB plays of Aug. 23, ft. Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh

With a full slate of MLB games on offer this Sunday, there was no shortage of incredible plays on the field. From Cal Raleigh extending his home run lead to Shohei Ohtani having a moment with a rival fan, there are some great highlights to be made out of this day.#1 Cal Raleigh extends his home run lead as Mariners crushes A'sSeattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh crushed a league-leading 48th home run of the season, followed by a 49th, against the Athletics in an 11-4 win. Raleigh's first home run, a two-run shot deep into left field, came in the first inning against Jacob Lopez.Lopez once again suffered the brunt of the catcher, hitting another two-run home run in his second inning. Raleigh went deep in back-to-back at-bats as the Mariners led 5-1.#2 Shohei Ohtani has the moment of the dayOhtani struggled against the Padres until the Dodgers' final inning. Up until that point, he was struck out twice while drawing a walk once.His moment arrived in the ninth inning when he took a Padres reliever deep into the stands for his 45th home run of the season. To put the cherry on top, he humbled a Padres fan, who was heckling him all day while on his way to the dugout.#3 Vinnie Pasquantino hits his 6th HR in seven gamesThe Kansas City Royals star is in the form of his life. On Sunday, he marked his eighth straight game with an extra base hit (a franchise record), hitting a sixth homer in seven games, against the Detroit Tigers. Pasquantino achieved the feat in the third inning against Jack Flaherty.#4 Ronald Acuna Jr. gets sweet revenge on Francisco LindorThe other day, Francisco Lindor robbed Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. of a base hit after the New York Mets star pulled off a stunner at the shortstop position.Acuna got his revenge in Sunday's game after he caught Lindor's ball in the outfield in the fifth inning. He had some celebration to show after making the play, which you might not want to miss:#5 Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits 100th career home runIn the second inning of Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run home run to achieve the milestone of 100 career home runs in the MLB.Chisholm didn’t stop at that, as he smashed a second two-run homer in the eighth inning, pushing his season total to 24 homers, tying his career high from the previous year.