WATCH: Top 5 MLB plays of August 24, ft. Anthony Volpe, Kyle Tucker, Francisco Lindor, and others

MLB's Saturday slate saw top baseball action from every corner of America as fans got to witness some really interesting plays, some of which make the top five list here.From Anthony Volpe's defensive struggle to Francisco Lindor pulling off a stunner in shortstop, the following five plays should give you the perfect reason to like baseball even more.#1 Anthony Volpe continues to embarrass on defenseYankees infielder Volpe has been easily among the worst defenders in baseball this season. His fielding run value places him in the 29th percentile and Saturday's game against the Red Sox offered another play where he made a mess out of an easy ground ball.In the ninth inning, with runners on first and second, Yankees reliever Paul Blackburn induced a grounder that went to sliding Volpe, who picked the ball and threw it wide and way above first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, resulting in a run being scored. Though it didn't make much difference to the already lopsided game, as after that error, the Red Sox added four more runs to win the game 12-1.#2 Francisco Lindor stuns Ronald Acuna Jr.During the game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a sharp line drive, which was grabbed by shortstop Francisco Lindor. This left Acuna Jr. stunned while Lindor offered gestures as if to say he caught it blindly while sharing a chuckle.#3 Kyle Tucker hits three HRs in two gamesChicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker shattered his 25-game home run drought in style. After hitting a home run on Friday, Tucker followed it up with two more home runs on Saturday night against the LA Angels.He hit his second home run of the game in the sixth inning against Carson Fulmer. He had five RBIs on the night, helping the Cubs thrash the Angels 12-1.#4 Randy Arozarena kisses his hot batRandy Arozarena hit his 24th home run of the season against the Athletics Saturday night in the fourth inning. But what caught the attention most was Arozarena kissing his bat before flipping it.#5 Xander Bogaerts rubs salt on Dodgers' woesThe final game of the day saw the Padres take the NL West division lead from the Dodgers, who went down 5-1. The final scoring shot of the game arrived in the bottom of the eighth inning when Xander Bogaerts hit to right field for a double, while driving in two runs, extending the Padres' lead to 5-1.This was the Dodgers' second straight loss in the ongoing series as the Padres are now the NL West king for now.