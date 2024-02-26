WATCH: Young fan's priceless reaction after winning Ronald Acuna Jr.'s autographed bat melts hearts

Sports and fans are two entities that need the support of one another and a recent reaction from a fan after he received an autographed bat from Ronald Acuna Jr. is a testament to that.

Recently, Barstool Sports took to Twitter and shared the heartwarming reaction of the young fan. Initially, when the young boy got to know that he would be receiving a signed bat, he started jumping, but when it was actually handed to him, he started crying, and his father was there to embrace his happy tears.

The entire moment sums up the influence of baseball on fans.

The way Acuna Jr. is making records, that same bat might be worth a lot in 20 years if the young one decides to auction it off. Till then, he can keep that commodity closer to his chest.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 2024 goal and what the future holds off him

Ronald Acuna Jr. is coming off an MVP-winning season, leading the Atlanta Braves to the best record in all of baseball. In 2023, he became the first hitter in the history of the MLB to enter a 40-70 club after hitting 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases.

Recently, in an interaction, Acuna was asked whether he would top his 2023 record by entering the 50-50 club.

"You never know," he replied.

For the 2024 season, Acuna mentioned that staying healthy will be his primary goal.

"I need to stay healthy and play like how I played last year. I'm trying to be better than last year and stay healthy and that's it," Acuna said.

About his future, Ronald Acuna Jr. is signed to an eight-year, $100 million deal that he agreed upon in 2019. This will have the NL MVP playing through the 2028 season for the Atlanta Braves. Not only that, Acuna wishes to end his career with the Braves, as he said in an interaction.

“It’s not a secret I want to be a Brave for life,” Acuna said through an interpreter. “I hope I can stay here forever and hopefully we can make that happen soon.”

This should give the Braves front office a sigh of relief as their leadoff hitter's loyalty is in Atlanta.

