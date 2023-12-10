We asked AI to build the perfect Christmas gifts for Yankees stars (and the images will blow your mind)

The New York Yankees are one of the biggest sides in MLB history. However, things haven't gone so well for them for over a decade now. They won their last World Series in 2009 and have failed to repeat their success. The Yanks won the AL East division title in 2022 and had a disappointing season in 2023.

However, it seems that the Evil Empire is planning to rise back to its former glory in the 2024 season and has already shown its intent to do so by adding a few top names to its roster.

New York Yankees World Series win

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Already a few weeks ahead of Christmas week, the Yankees have gifted their fans with moments to celebrate as they captured former San Diego Padres star Juan Soto and Trent Grisham, and former Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo.

As Christmas week approaches, New York's stars deserve a gift for their dedication and hard work towards the organization. We used the Google Bard AI tool to build the perfect gift for them.

The perfect Christmas gifts for Yankees stars

Google Bard gave a detailed idea in four segments about the perfect gifts for the players. In the first segment, Bard shared an idea about the perfect Christmas gift for the team's star and the reigning MLB MVP, Aaron Judge.

Bard's idea about the perfect Christmas gift for Aaron Judge (Credits: Google Bard)

According to Bard, the perfect gift for the 3x All-Star outfielder would be a custom-designed biomechanically optimized bat. It also suggested a personalized virtual reality training experience and a one-of-a-kind NFT artwork as suitable gifts for Judge this Christmas.

Bard's suggestion for the perfect Christmas present for Gerrit Cole (Credits: Google Bard)

In the next segment, it suggested the perfect gift for Gerrit Cole. Bard mentioned a smart pitching mound, a robotic batting practice machine, and a personalized meditation app as the perfect presents for the 6x All-Star pitcher.

Bard's idea of a perfect Christmas gift idea for Anthony Rizzo (Credits: Google Bard)

Next, Bard shared the idea for 4x Golden Glove winner Anthony Rizzo's gift. It suggested that a glove crafted from a revolutionary material, a virtual reality fielding simulator, and a personalized training program would be the best Christmas gift for the star this year.

Bard's idea on a perfect gift for the whole New York Yankees side (Credits: Google Bard)

And in the end, Google Bard also shared an idea for the perfect gift for the whole Yankees side. It mentioned that a team-building retreat, a personalized team anthem, and a custom-designed locker room would be a great Christmas present.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.