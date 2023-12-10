We asked AI to build the perfect New York mansion for Juan Soto following Yankees move (and the images will blow your mind)

On December 6, the New York Yankees made a major move by acquiring outfielder Juan Soto in what is being considered the most high-profile trade of the offseason so far. Amid this, we used AI to find the perfect house for him.

Soto joined the Yankees along with outfielder Trent Grisham. In exchange, the San Diego Padres received a package of players, including pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vazquez, and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

In 2023, Juan Soto earned $23 million while playing for the San Diego Padres. However, there are uncertainties surrounding whether the Yankees can meet the 25-year-old's financial expectations.

As of 2023, Celebrity Sports estimates Juan Soto's net worth to be $10 million. His wealth stems from a prosperous baseball career, encompassing MLB contracts, endorsement deals, and various investments.

Now, as the young superstar outfielder for the New York Yankees, Soto deserves a home that reflects his talent and personality. We envisioned the perfect mansion for him using Google's Bard AI tool to gather some images.

Here are some images of Juan Soto's lavish mansion sorted by AI:

Google Bard AI made Juan Soto's ideal New York residence, a modern masterpiece boasting stunning views of the city skyline. Ideally situated in a quiet and upscale neighborhood, it would offer proximity to public transportation and all the amenities that a young, single athlete could desire. The mansion itself would exude spaciousness and luxury, featuring a swimming pool, gym, and ample outdoor space for entertainment.

#1. Exteriors

Juan Soto's mansion, as presented by the Bard, seamlessly combines modern and classical architectural elements. It features clean lines, spacious windows, and a hint of Dominican influence. An outdoor oasis, overlooking the city, provides a perfect setting for activities such as swimming, sunbathing, and relishing the surrounding scenery.

#2- Interior

Bard's Juan Soto mansion interior, presented as an open floor plan, boasts high ceilings, a grand chandelier, abundant natural light, and a dedicated emphasis on comfort and functionality. The cozy atmosphere is adorned with traditional Dominican artwork and furniture, creating a space that feels like home for Soto and his family.

