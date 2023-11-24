LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes have been dating since their college days at LSU. In a beautiful similarity with a movie, we asked AI to compare the couple's relationship with a classic Christmas movie.

The AI compared the couple's relationship with the movie "It's a Wonderful Life," citing the similar magic and romance found in their lives. The following was the response from the AI:

"Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes might evoke the heartwarming spirit of a Christmas classic, akin to the romance and magic found in 'It's a Wonderful Life.' Their connection could parallel the joy and transformative power of love depicted in the beloved holiday film."

So now, let's take a look at how the AI matched Skenes and Dunne's relationship to that of George Bailey and Mary Hatch in the movie.

AI compares the relationship between Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne to the classic Christmas movie

1) Heartwarming connection

Similar to the deep emotional bond shared by Bailey and Hatch in the movie "It's a Wonderful Life," the star college couple always supports and respects each other's professional life.

The AI wrote:

"Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes share a genuine and heartwarming connection reminiscent of the deep emotional bond between George Bailey and Mary Hatch in 'It's a Wonderful Life.' Their love is portrayed as a source of warmth and comfort."

2) Transformation and growth

In the movie, George Bailey goes through tough times in life and reaches a point where he contemplates suicide. However, the angel makes him understand the true meaning of his life, making him see his life in a flashback.

Similarly, Dunne and Skenes are valuable additions to each other's life and their relationship will ensure their personal development.

The AI wrote:

Much like how George Bailey undergoes personal growth and discovers the true meaning of life, Olivia and Paul's relationship could bring about positive changes and personal development for both characters."

3) Joyful moments

Similar to more than happy moments of life showcased in the movie, Dunne and Skenes' relationship is filled with laughter, happiness, and enjoying each other's company.

The AI wrote:

"Reflecting the joyous scenes in the Christmas classic, Olivia and Paul's relationship could be filled with delightful moments, laughter, and shared happiness that resonate with the festive cheer seen in 'It's a Wonderful Life.'"

4) Challenges and overcoming odds

As showcased in the movie, George and Mary had to endure difficult times after their marriage, but their faith in one another triumphed over all the adversities. Similarly, Olivia Dunne and Paul's relationship will be tested again and again but they will need to trust each other to overcome the odds.

The AI wrote:

"Similar to the challenges faced by George and Mary, Olivia and Paul might encounter obstacles that test their relationship. The strength of their bond and their ability to overcome challenges parallels the resilience and love depicted in the movie."

5) Community and support

Like how Bailey provides affordable housing to those in need, the highest-paid female NIL athlete founded "The Livvy Fund" to provide her fellow college athletes exclusive industry tips and connections.

The AI wrote:

"'It's a Wonderful Life' emphasizes the importance of community and support. Olivia and Paul's relationship could be framed within a supportive community, adding depth to their connection and echoing the sense of togetherness depicted in the Christmas classic."

This way, the AI reflected a few similarities between Dunne-Skenes' relationship with Bailey-Hatch in the movie.

