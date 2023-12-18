Artificial intelligence is booming and gaining traction all around the world. With various AI software, one can formulate or devise a solution for almost any query. Google Bard is one such AI device that we used to ask about Shohei Ohtani's possible secret Santa candidate from the newly joined LA Dodgers roster.

AI predicts five Dodgers most likely to bring holiday cheer to Shohei Ohtani as his Secret Santa

#1 Gavin Lux:

Response by Google Bard

Gavin Lux, well-known for his contagious smile and cheerful antics, would probably add a fun element to his Secret Santa present for Ohtani. Perhaps as a surprise, he could gift him a personalized Funko Pop figure of Ohtani dressed in his signature two-way player outfit. It'd include a pitching arm and a baseball bat to represent his rare ability to be both a hitter and a pitcher.

He might even choose to have a customized jersey made with a humorous pun in Japanese, such as "Ohtani-sama the Slugzilla Slayer." That would make light of Ohtani's remarkable strength and speed while referencing his Japanese ancestry.

#2 Will Smith:

Response by Google Bard

Will Smith, Ohtani's friend and fellow countryman, can gift him a sentimental item that speaks of Ohtani's heritage and cultural identity. A care package with Japanese candies and delicacies like Pocky, Kit Kats and instant ramen would remind Ohtani of his childhood in Japan.

#3 Mookie Betts:

Response by Google Bard

Mookie Betts, the kind and encouraging teammate, would probably present something showing his sincere concern for Ohtani's welfare and career accomplishments. Ohtani's on-field performance would be improved with a high-tech recovery tool, like a hypervolt massage gun, which would speed up his rejuvenation and reduce any discomfort in his muscles.

A customized batting glove with an inspirational saying such as "Double Threat, Double Trouble" would also be a great gift. It would remind Ohtani of his exceptional abilities and his teammates' steadfast support.

#4 Julio Urias:

Response by Google Bard

Julio Urías and Ohtani share a passion for anime and video games. So, Julio would likely gift Ohtani a thoughtful and original present. The gift would explain Ohtani's interests. A rare figurine from one of Ohtani's favorite manga series, such as "Attack on Titan" or "One Piece," would also be a valuable addition to Ohtani's collection.

Furthermore, Ohtani's name or a particular symbol engraved on a specially made video game controller would be a great gift.

"Julio Urias with a brutal three-pitch sequence against Fernando Tatis Jr" - ChadMoriyama

#5 Trayce Thompson:

Response by Google Bard

Trayce Thompson, who enjoys manga and anime, would probably discover a unique present explaining Ohtani's passion for Japanese culture. Ohtani's favorite anime series, such as "Naruto" or "Bleach," would also serve as a tribute to their mutual love of anime.

Furthermore, a personalized phone case portraying their beloved anime characters, such as Goku from "Dragon Ball Z" or Naruto from "Naruto," would showcase their shared interests.

