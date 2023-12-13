We asked AI to predict what the Houston Astros' 2024 season could look like (& its reply might raise the hopes of fans)

The Houston Astros have been among the most consistent baseball teams over the last few years. Since 2017, they have not missed the postseason, taking home World Series trophies in 2017 and 2022.

They are poised for another successful season in 2024, but how successful will they be? We asked AI its thoughts on Houston going into the new season, and its answer may shock some.

AI believes the Houston Astros will be a top team during the 2024 season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AI Google Bard

AI sees the Houston Astros finishing on top in the American League West with a record of 95-67. It also believes that Houston will finish as the runner-up for the World Series title for the third time in the last six seasons.

"The health of their key players: If Altuve, Bregman, Alvarez, and Valdez can stay healthy, the Astros will be a tough team to beat" AI Google Bard

AI points to Houston's core group, including Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, and Framber Valdez. This group will take the team far if they can stay away from injuries.

"The development of their young players: If players like Brown and Whitley can make an impact at the major league level, the Astros will be even deeper and more talented" AI google Bard.

Google Bard also points to the Houston Astros' younger players. Hunter Brown and Forrest Whitley are expected to see a lot of innings next season. Brown has some big-league experience under his belt, but Whitley has yet to debut. If both come out strong, it will be a bad time for other AL West teams.

"The performance of their bullpen: The Astros' bullpen was one of the best in baseball in 2023, and it will need to be just as good in 2024 if they want to win the World Series" AI Google Bard.

It is no secret that the Houston Astros' bullpen carried the slack for the team often last year. However, they may be without Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek, who are now free agents.

"The competition in the American League West: The Mariners and Angels are both expected to be strong contenders in 2024, and the Astros will need to be at their best to win the division" AI Google Bard.

While AI mentions the Angels, it is uncertain how competitive they will be after losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency. However, they still have Mike Trout.

Expand Tweet

The Mariners are more of a team to watch out for. They have a great core but need another player or two to take them over the hump. The offense could use another slugging bat in the lineup to help Julio Rodriguez.

"Ultimately, the Astros' success in 2024 will depend on a number of factors. However, with their strong core, deep roster, and winning culture, they have a good chance of making another run at the World Series" AI Google Bard.

If history has taught us anything, it is to never rule out the Houston Astros. They have a strong team coming back next season, and AI sees them as a top team in the league.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.