We asked AI to predict Yoshinobu Yamamoto's achievements during his debut Dodgers season in 2024 (& its reply may surprise you)

Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been one of the top names this offseason. When he was posted, teams like the New York Mets, Yankees, Cardinals, and a few others left no stone unturned in their attempts to sign the former NPB star.

However, the 25-year-old pitcher shocked the baseball world with his $325 million move to LA Dodgers. This has been a massive offseason for the Dodgers as Yamamoto was their third super-star signing. They signed Tyler Glasnow and acquired the Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani on a record $700 million deal.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Credits: X)

On Wednesday, the Dodgers officially announced the signing of the former Orix Buffaloes' ace on a 12-year contract. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this move turns out to be, as many anticipate great things from him.

Fans believe he is set to achieve a lot with the Dodgers. We used the Google Bard AI tool to predict Yamamoto's achievements during his debut Dodgers season in 2024.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's possible achievements during his debut Dodgers season in 2024

Google Bard provided a detailed prediction of Yamamoto's possible achievements in 2024 in two segments. In the first segment, Bard shared what Yamamoto would achieve with the Dodgers as a team.

Bard's prediction on Yamamoto's achievement with the Dodgers as a team (Credits: Google Bard)

According to Bard, with Yamamoto's signing, the Dodgers are serious contenders for the World Series. The Japanese ace, joining the likes of Walker Buehler and Tyler Glasnow, has made the Dodgers' pitching staff arguably the best in baseball. Along with this, their already solid offense makes them a serious challenger in the World Series race.

AI has also predicted the Dodgers to be a Divison title favorite after signing him. Although the NL West is always very competitive, the Dodgers' stacked roster puts them in a prime position to win the title easily.

In the second segment, Bard predicted the individual accolades Yamamoto could win in his MLB debut season. It stated that the Japanese ace could be one of the Top 3 in Cy Young voting, if not win it, due to his dominant pitching.

Bard's prediction on Yamamoto's possible individual accolades in 2024 (Credits: Google Bard)

Bard added that the 25-year-old could get his first MLB All-Star game call-up in his very first season if he has a stellar first half of the season, which many think he will. The All-Star call-up would help him showcase his talent on a national stage.

It also suggested he could shine in the Dodgers' hitter-friendly environment. His striking prowess could help him cross the 200+ strikeout mark in the upcoming season.

Ultimately, Bard predicted that he could have an ERA below 3.00 in 2024. Although the Dodgers might have rough outings, the pitcher's talent could help him keep a very low ERA and cement his place as a top-tier ace.

