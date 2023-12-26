The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quite active in the off-season, having spent around $1.161 billion on Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow. Recently, they expressed interest in former New York Mets shortstop Jonathan Araúz and signed him on a minor league contract.

Araúz made his Major League Baseball debut in 2020 with the Boston Red Sox and has since played for two other teams, the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles. The Mets picked him up in the Rule 5 draft from the Orioles and signed him to a $720,000 deal for the 2023 season.

Mike Mayer, the Chief Editor of MetsMinors.Net, announced Jonathan Araúz’s acquisition by the Los Angeles Dodgers on X (formerly Twitter).

Due to Shohei Ohtani agreeing to a deferred contract, the club can acquire more talent from the market. However, fans are unhappy with the Dodgers' methods of signing players and have expressed their distress.

The Dodgers signed Ohtani for a record-breaking deal of $700 million over 10 years, making it the largest contract in all sports. However, Ohtani agreed to a deferred contract as his sole aim was to win a World Series ring. Under the terms of the offer, he would receive only $20 million during his 10-year service, with the rest of the deferred money being paid out from 2034 to 2043 without interest.

Other players like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts also have deferred contracts, giving the Dodgers an additional $177 million to spend on players to complete their World Series-winning roster.

Recent updates from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers were at the center of several rumors regarding big-name acquisitions. After their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS, they were determined to redeem themselves in the upcoming 2024 season.

In pursuit of their goal, the Dodgers managed to secure the most sought-after player of the offseason, Shohei Ohtani.

Their next big move came with the acquisition of Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers signed him to a 12-year contract worth $325 million, even before his MLB debut.

But the Dodgers didn't stop there. They also traded with the Tampa Bay Rays to get Tyler Glasnow and extended his deal for five years for $136.5 million to bolster their bullpen. As part of the trade, Manuel Margot has also joined the team, while Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca have been sent to the Rays.

