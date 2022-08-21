“We are so bad lol” “Ohtani is definitely leaving” - Los Angeles Angels fans crestfallen after shocking defeat to struggling Detroit Tigers

The Los Angeles Angels' 2022 season continues to disappoint. They fell to the Detroit Tigers this afternoon by a score of 4-3. The Angels record now sits at 52-68, 24.5 games behind the Astros in the American League West.

"FINAL: Angels 3, Tigers 4" - Angels

Many Los Angeles Angels fans took to Twitter to react to the tough loss. One thinks the team played horribly to lose to the Tigers, who have a record of 46-76.

Shohei Ohtani's contract is set to expire after the 2023 season, and with the team's play in 2022, many wonder if he will stay or go.

nickcannonskid @princeaiden9 @Angels Ohtani is definitely leaving us right @Angels Ohtani is definitely leaving us right

Losing has not been a surprise to many Angels fans in 2022.

Fans are expecting another loss for tomorrow's game.

Angels fans are upset that the team cannot even beat the Detroit Tigers, who have the second worst record in the AL.

At this point in the season, there is very little hope for the Angels. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are the only reasons some fans watch, though they are excited for 2023.

Andrew Chantha @AndrewChantha @Angels this season is over. only watching to see what trout and ohtani do. next years team though should be exciting. i'd expect to see crod, neto, and o hoppe up with the big club at some point with the possibility of jackson, adams, joyce, bush, and bachman joining maybe. @Angels this season is over. only watching to see what trout and ohtani do. next years team though should be exciting. i'd expect to see crod, neto, and o hoppe up with the big club at some point with the possibility of jackson, adams, joyce, bush, and bachman joining maybe.

To end the game, Angels catcher Max Stassi grounded into a double play. Stassi is batting just .198 with a .612 OPS. Some fans want the team to designate him for assignment.

Some fans would rather see the team start over and go into a total rebuild because there is little sign of improvement.

Joey @UCFanalyst420 @Angels The jokes right themselves for this organization. Keep it up, we are an off-season away from blowing the team up and starting over @Angels The jokes right themselves for this organization. Keep it up, we are an off-season away from blowing the team up and starting over

It was another disappointing loss for the Angels as they continue to struggle mightily in 2022. The Angels will look to take two of three games from the Tigers. Tomorrow's first pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. EDT.

What team's could realisitcally trade for Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani hits a ball down the right field line during a Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels game.

Shohei Ohtani is rumored to be on the trade block this upcoming off-season. With that being said, which MLB teams are most likely to acquire Ohtani? Here's a look at the two teams that make the most sense.

St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have the assets required to make a trade for Ohtani. The team has five prospects in MLB.com's top 100 list. Therefore, a trade to St. Louis has some potential.

New York Mets

The Mets also have a number of prospects to offer, including MLB's No. 1 overall prospect, catcher Francisco Alvarez. The Mets have also shown a willingness to spend big with new owner Steve Cohen. Overall, the Mets appear to be the front-runners to land Ohtani.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt