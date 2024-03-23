“We got taken around our wedding via Facetime” - When Justin Verlander & wife Kate Upton shared hilarious incident from their special day

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton married on Nov. 4, 2017, and are now parents to daughter Genevieve, who was born on Nov. 7, 2018. However, during their wedding festivities in Italy, the couple weren't even present.

Six years ago, in an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show," the couple shared a hilarious incident from their wedding timeline.

Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series went into an intense Game 7, throwing a "wrench" into the couple's plans for wedding in Italy. The couple stayed back with the Astros for Game 7, while their guests enjoyed the wedding festivities from afar.

“There’s only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in our plans,” Verlander said. “It’s not the World Series — it’s going to game seven of the World Series.”

“Everybody’s in Italy, everyone’s at the venue,” Upton said. “We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us like, ‘Your wedding’s so pretty, wish you were here.’”

Verlander mentioned that they had to enjoy their own wedding via FaceTime.

“We got taken around our wedding via FaceTime,” Verlander said.

For all it's worth, the Astros won Game 7 and surely the couple wouldn't have missed it for the world.

Justin Verlander's road to recovery; schedule to pitch BP session next week

Justin Verlander will be on the injured list come Opening Day. The Astros pitcher started two weeks behind due to a lingering shoulder issue in his throwing arm.

In a recent update on Friday, manager Joe Espada confirmed Verlander will throw a live BP session in Houston on Monday or Tuesday. This will be followed by another session, after which the starter can be moved to a rehab assignment.

"If things go well, maybe another live before going on a rehab assignment," Espada said. "Just depending on where JV is next live BP."

In his last throwing session, Justin Verlander mentioned that his velocity was at par with what he expected.

"Yeah it was," he said. "About what I expected."

The Astros are hopeful of Verlander returning to major league mound by the last week of April.

