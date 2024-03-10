“You move so elegant” - Astros star Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton dazzles fans with her dance moves to the rhythm of Murder on the Dancefloor

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton is a model who has made the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three times.

Upton often shares glimpses from her daily life, and she recently tuned in to enjoy one of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's songs.

Upton dazzled fans with her dance moves to the rhythm of Murder on the Dancefloor, a song penned by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

"Just saying...," she wrote in the caption.

Seeing the energy in Kate Upton, fans commended her dance moves and way of living life.

"You move so elegant. Naturally beautiful," one fan commented.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Kate Upton recently participated in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th Anniversary 'Legendary' shoot held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The event wrapped up on Wednesday, and many celebrity faces attended it.

Justin Verlander to start the season on the IL

On Tuesday, Houston Astros manager Joe Espada confirmed that Justin Verlander will start the season on the injured list.

Due to lingering shoulder issues from last season, Justin Verlander reported to camp two weeks behind and has been throwing bullpen sessions in the last few weeks.

It was always going to be the case, given the slow but steady progress in Verlander's pitching. He said that he doesn't want to rush anything and trusts his body to react well.

“I’m just trying to trust my body and not rush anything because of a date on the calendar being Opening Day, and just trying to do things the right way,” he said.

“I thought we were really close to being able to make it happen, but it was really on the fast end of things pace-wise to build up. I think once we kind of all sat down, the calendar dictated ‘All right, we need to make a decision.’”

Last Sunday, Justin Verlander threw a 60-pit bullpen session and seemed confident about his progress.

Verlander also acknowledged that he feels sad about not making the opening day but has to see the bigger picture.

"Would I like to be out there for Opening Day? Absolutely. Am I frustrated? Absolutely. Am I excited about the way I feel right now? Also yes,” he said.

“I’m trying to see the forest through the trees here and look at the bigger picture and try to be the best pitcher I can be for the whole season, except for the first week or two.”

The Houston Astros are bidding big on the 41-year-old's ability on the mound and will hope for his quick return to the mound.

