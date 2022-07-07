“We both hate the Yankees so I’m fine with this arrangement” “I like this alliance” - New York Mets and Boston Red Sox fans react to MetSox post 

The New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox are both having great seasons in their respective leagues. In the National League, the Mets are first place in the NL East and have a record of 50-31. In the American League, the Red Sox are second in the AL East, which is the most competitive division in the MLB.

What do these teams both have in common? They both heavily dislike the New York Yankees.

Some bad blood exists between the Mets and Red Sox. They did face off in the 1986 World Series. However, there is also and unspoken bond between the two teams. They are the Yankees' biggest rivals. The Red Sox rivalry has existed for more than 100 years. The Mets rival the Yankees for the reign of New York City.

The alliance between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox has been a thing for a while. This all came to a climax, however, when the Mets and Red Sox created a joint post on social media. The post features Mets stars Pete Alonso and Starling Marte along with Red Sox star Rafael Devers. The post, shared by both teams, asks voter to send the three players to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

All three players have been great this season. Pete Alonso is leading the MLB in RBIs and has hit 22 home runs on the year. Marte has also been solid, batting .287 with 81 hits this season. Perhaps the best player of the three is Rafael Devers, who is leading the MLB in hits with 104, and has a .327 batting average.

Fans of both teams loved this post as it is obvious that it is anti-New York Yankees. Here is what Mets and Red Sox fans had to say about the Twitter post.

New York Mets and Boston Red Sox fans bond over Twitter post

Both the Mets and Red Sox have had bad blood with the Yankees for a while. Due to this, many fans of both teams instantly saw this as an alliance against the New York Yankees.

RIP EDDIE @yettifilms_

Hating the Yankees @Mets Red Sox fans 🤝 Mets fansHating the Yankees @Mets Red Sox fans 🤝 Mets fans Hating the Yankees

This fan really enjoyed the MetSox name that the two teams came up with.

New York Mets fans also believe that Rafael Devers could be on the Mets soon. Although this is highly unlikely, he would be a good fit in New York.

As always, there were some salty Yankees fans who did not like the two clubs teaming up like this.

It was unexpected to see the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox team up for their star players. One thing is for sure, it definitely upset a lot of Yankees fans!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far