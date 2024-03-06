"We know when we’re being lied to" - Phillies' Nick Castellanos expresses discontent with MLB regarding new jerseys

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Nick Castellanos has recently shared his discontent with the MLB over the ongoing mess of the new uniforms. Nike and Fanatics have been facing widespread criticism from other players, and Castellanos is one.

According to the players, the names on the new Nike-designed MLB jerseys that are manufactured by the Fanatics are printed too small and the fabric for the uniforms is thin and feels cheap. The MLB logo has been lowered down the back of the jersey. Also, the pants are almost see-through and the team logos are no longer stitched directly to the jersey but are embroidered.

These issues have made players and fans furious.

"The problem is that lawyers and businessmen think us young athletes are stupid," Castellanos said to Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated. "So, they just tell us whatever and they expect us to believe it, and that’s kind of unfortunate, because it’s not that we’re stupid. We just didn’t go to law school and don’t know how to negotiate business deals. That doesn’t mean that we’re not intelligent.

"We know when we’re being lied to. Just say straight up, ‘Listen, we wanted to save some money here. This is how much we’re saving with this quality of uniform. An old uniform and the old stitching cost us this much, and we’re saving this amount of money.’ And then our next conversation would be, ‘OK, if you’re saving that much money, where are you putting it into the game?’”

Nike, in a recent press release, said that the jerseys have been designed by working together with 300 players and are lightweight, breathable and stretchy. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the new era uniform is performance-based rather than what’s been traditionally worn.

Nick Castellanos homers with son Liam as bat boy

Nick Castellanos had a special moment on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. The Phillies OF hit his first home run of the season. But that wasn't the only memorable part of Castellanos' day. His young son, Liam, was serving as a bat boy and, from the dugout, got to watch his dad go deep.

After rounding the bases, Castellanos gestured to Liam and then to the bat at his feet. Liam then ran to get his father’s bat.

“As a dad, I’ve got to hold him accountable,” Castellanos said.

For 7-year-old Liam, seeing his dad's power up close as a bat boy was an incredible experience.

