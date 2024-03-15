“We were all a little nervous” - Dodgers star Freddie Freeman’s wife shares clip of son Charlie navigating flight turbulence like a 'pro'

On March 20 and 21, Freddie Freeman and his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates will square off against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, marking the first time MLB action has come to the Korean peninsula.

The team's chartered flight from Los Angeles arrived at Seoul-Incheon International Airport on Friday. While some of the team undoubtedly struggled with the long flight, Freeman's six-year-old son Charlie appeared to be as happy as a clam.

Upon their arrival, Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared some heartwarming snaps of Charlie. The youngster seemed unphased by purported turbulence on the long-haul voyage, despite Chelsea stating that they "were all a little nervous."

Charlie Freeman did not seem to be bothered by turbulence en route to Seoul

Charlie Freeman handled the flight like a pro

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers entourage chartered a plane it is likely that Charlie and Chelsea took a flight of their own. Thankfully, Charlie was able to distract himself with music and games.

Married since 2014, Chelsea first met Freddie Freeman while she was studying at the University of Central Florida. At the time, Freeman was a member of the Atlanta Braves, and Chelsea soon began to work at a real estate agent in Atlanta, before the pair made the move to Los Angeles in 2022.

"Kiké Hernández, Mookie Betts, Tyler Glasnow & Freddie Freeman arrive to South Korea to represent the Dodgers in the Seoul Series @Blackwings2011" - Dodgers Nation

Regarded as a favorite by fans of all stripes, Freeman has gained recognition for his actions on and off the field.

Last season, the first baseman hit .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs, 102 RBIs, and a league-best 59 doubles. Moreover, Freeman continuously gains praise for his affable nature, which can often be seen by his gregariousness and charm during interactions at first base.

Freddie Freeman looks forward to unleashing his team's firepower in Seoul

After being the talk of the offseason, the Dodgers will finally have a chance to debut their stacked lineup against the San Diego Padres in Korea. A leader by nature, Freeman knows how special it is to be a part of the lineup, as he recently told "Just Baseball":

“We’re not all going to get hits every single time, and that’s the beauty of it. If one of us doesn’t get it done, there are so many guys one through nine who could hit three or four in the lineup elsewhere in the big leagues."

Joined by some stupendous talent, watch out for Freddie Freeman to continue to elevate his game in 2024 and beyond.

