"We made him a believer" - Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts introduces YouTube star Bradley Martyn to his own brand of personal fitness

Based on his results through the first month of the season, Mookie Betts is having a season for the ages. Central to the Dodgers star's success is keeping a consistent and rigorous workout regime.

Recently, Betts posted a video on his YouTube channel depicting a workout session with Bradley Martyn, a prominent bodybuilder-turned-YouTuber.

"Mookie Betts works out with Bradley Martyn in his latest vlog. Watch full video:" - Dodgers Nation

In the video, the pair engages in light-hearted trash talk, with Martyn taking aim at Betts' unorthodox priorities.

Martyn, skeptical at first, calls Betts' jumping exercise "cheating jumps" and learns his limited strength routines for the offseason. However, ultimately, he admits that some of his muscle groups feel activated. Mookie Betts then looks pleased, saying, "We made him a believer."

Before rising to prominence on the YouTube scene, Martyn founded Zoo Culture Gym and has appeared in several fitness-related collaborations. More recently, Martyn has been noted for his association with popular YouTube channel NELK. The 34-year-old Martyn has 3.2 million subscribers.

A winner of the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox, Mookie Betts has been lighting it up for the Dodgers this season. In 39 appearances, the 31-year-old leads the league in runs and on-base percentage, sporting an impressive slash line of .346/.451/.556.

"Mookie Betts destroys a single for two runs." - Chad Moriyama

In many ways, Betts' success has been mirrored in that of his team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now 26-13, the Dodgers occupy the top spot in their division, the NL West. Moreover, their lead of 6.5 games over the San Diego Padres represents the widest margin in any division in baseball.

Mookie Betts embraces role on star-studded Dodgers

Although Betts may be part of one of the most hyped teams in recent MLB history, the Tennessee native is not letting himself get lost in the fray. After his team's recent series sweep of the Miami Marlins, Betts told the media:

“People expect us to hit every game. They expect us to hit homers every at-bat. It’s like we’re not humans."

As someone who has hit just .222 over the past week, Betts may be experiencing his coldest snap of the season to date. As such, his reminder comes to a Dodger fanbase that has become accustomed to watching the team dominate, and it may likely get to experience that luxurious feeling for many years to come.

