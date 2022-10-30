The Houston Astros got off to a fast start in Game two of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jose Altuve got the game started off for the Astros with a leadoff double. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena kept his hot streak alive with a double immediately after, scoring Altuve. Yordan Alvarez doubled off the left field wall to score Pena and take an early 3-0 lead in the first inning.

This is the first time in World Series history that a team has started off a game with three consecutive extra-base hits. The Astros seem ready to go after losing a heartbreaker on Friday night in extra innings.

Houston Astros @astros We are the first team in #WorldSeries history with three straight XBH to start a game. We are the first team in #WorldSeries history with three straight XBH to start a game. 👏 https://t.co/ZrLT1j03vh

Houston Astros fans are absolutely loving the way their team has came out firing in game two. They were disappointed in the team's tough loss yesterday. They felt like the team had dropped the ball.

Fans are eager for this team to keep piling on runs. They know just hot hot this Philadelphia offense can get. They don't want to experience another comeback loss.

"We needed to be humbled yesterday so now we win" one Houston fan said.

adrian @brrowniess @astros We need to humbled yesterday so now we win @astros We need to humbled yesterday so now we win

"Close it out now" said another.

Paige @16Paige60 @astros Very nice. Now get that W & tie up this series. @astros Very nice. Now get that W & tie up this series.

Houston fans loved the repsone from their team after taking the loss in game one. They know how important winning game two is for this team.

Fans want their team to keep going. They know how quickly this Philadelphia offense can score and how they're never considered out of the ballgame. Houston can't get complacent, they need to score every opportunity that they have.

The Houston Astros saw what Philadelphia was capable of on Friday night

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game 1

In game one, it seemed as if the Houston Astros would cruise to an easy victory after scoring five quick runs in three innings. Most teams would have given up and looked towards game two, but not the Phillies. They clawed their way back from a five-run deficit to take out the Astros in extra innings.

Houston can't let that happen again. They can't go the last seven innings of the game without scoring any runs. They have to put as much separation as they can between them and the Phillies.

A game-two win is important for Houston. They don't want to go into Philadelphia down 0-2 in the series. They need to even up the series or this their season can end in Phjiladelphia.

Poll : 0 votes