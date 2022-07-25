"We are on the suck train right now" "Give every single fan a refund for their tickets" - Boston Red Sox fans dejected after being swept by Toronto Blue Jays

Things went from bad to worse for the Boston Red Sox, who got swept at home by the Toronto Blue Jays. As if losing a game 28-5 wasn't bad enough, the Red Sox followed it up with another error-filled loss to close out the series.

The Boston Red Sox were one of the best teams in the MLB in the month of June with a 20-6 record. The hot streak in June propelled the Red Sox back into playoff contention, but this slump has nearly taken them out of it. If June proves to be the aberration and the team is not truly as good as they showed, the losses will continue to pile up.

This is exactly what fans of the team are afraid of, and they know it is a realistic possibility.

PJ @pjkorn71 @RedSox We are on the suck train right now ..it's painful @RedSox We are on the suck train right now ..it's painful

wunnabygunna @wunnabygunna @RedSox Give every single fan a refund for their tickets. @RedSox Give every single fan a refund for their tickets.

This much losing has fans reconsidering what the team should do at the trade deadline. If they believe they are more than a few players away from a World Series run, they should stock up on assets. While that may mean trading away some beloved players, it could give the Red Sox a better chance next season.

Joe H @JFH925 @RedSox Embarrassing. Forget being "sellers" at the trade deadline. Ownership needs to sell to someone who actually cares about winning! @RedSox Embarrassing. Forget being "sellers" at the trade deadline. Ownership needs to sell to someone who actually cares about winning!

This game against the Toronto Blue Jays coincided with the Hall of Fame induction of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. Needless to say, this is not the way the fans hoped the team would honor Ortiz.

This was a win that the Red Sox and their fans really wanted, but the Toronto Blue Jays would just not be denied.

The Boston Red Sox need to turn things around immediately

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

If the Boston Red Sox cannot put themselves on the right side of .500 and stay there, significant changes may be made. With the trade deadline just around the corner, they will likely be receiving calls about some of their top players. Rafael Devers would be a top trade target. He has only one year left on his deal and could be the ideal rental for a championship team.

The Red Sox would love to avoid being sellers at the deadline, but the only way to do that is to win. With the American League East as competitive as it is, the Red Sox cannot afford to slide further down the standings.

This was a very discouraging loss for the Red Sox and their fans, who have not had a reason to celebrate in some time now.

