"What a b**" "Braves fans are in shambles" - MLB Twitter reacts to New York Mets star Pete Alonso trolling Atlanta Braves fans after impressive catch

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are in a tight race for the NL East crown, and Pete Alonso just heightened the rivalry. Pete Alonso is one of the leaders for the Mets, and he did not miss his chance to troll the opposing fans.

Pete Alonso ran right up to the bleachers to make a great catch in foul territory. He made sure to brag about his impressive catch.

The MLB uploaded the clip of the play and the taunt Alonso gave the fans immediately after.

This rivalry is only going to get more competitive as the season goes on, especially if neither team is able to run away with the division.

While the Mets and their fans certainly loved this moment, Braves fans were less than enthused. Many had harsh words for the New York Mets first baseman.

This rivalry may have taken a turn toward the personal after Pete Alonso bragged following the play.

New York Mets and Pete Alonso got the last laugh over the Atlanta Braves

The Mets would go on to win this pivotal game 7-3. As much as the Braves fanbase might not like it, they do not have the upperhand. While Pete Alonso drew personal ire, it mainly comes from being in second place.

This moment has even galvanized fans against Pete Alonso for the upcoming Home Run Derby. Alonso will be looking to win his third-straight Home Run Derby at the All-Star weekend, but he is losing supporters.

While Alonso did fall down, making the play more difficult, many fans were left unimpressed.

Sarcasm was the favored weapon of those who were upset with this taunt. While it was not a mind-blowing play, it was worthy of recognition. Not everybody agreed with that.

Pete Alonso revels in playing the role of the heel, especially for the Mets' biggest rivals. If the Atlanta Braves are unable to catch the New York Mets in the standings, Pete Alonso will be a big part of why.

As the season approaches its midway point, the NL East has become a two-team race. The New York Mets now have a 2.5 game lead over the Atlanta Braves, but fortunes can change quickly in the MLB. Pete Alonso may have enraged Braves fans after showing off his impressive play, but he walked away with the win.

