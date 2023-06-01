What did Blake Treinen say about Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence? Dodgers pitcher issues statement

LA Dodgers pitcher, Blake Treinen, recently issued a statement expressing his disappointment with the team's decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Christian LGBTQ drag group, during their Pride Night event. Treinen criticized the group for their performances, which he deemed blasphemous and hateful towards Catholics and the Christian faith.

In his statement, Treinen emphasized that his convictions in Jesus Christ will always come first and that playing baseball is a privilege, not a right. He acknowledged the Dodgers' support for various groups in the past but argued that inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to perform alienates a large community and promotes hate towards Christians and people of faith.

"I am disappointed to see the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence being honored as heroes at Dodger Stadium" - Blake Treinen.

Blake Treinen highlighted that baseball fans appreciate the sport for its entertainment value and competition, and they do not want propaganda or politics forced upon them. He cited previous controversies involving companies like Bud Light and Target as warnings to organizations and professional sports to stay true to their brand and avoid mixing in propaganda and politics.

The pitcher firmly stated his belief in Jesus Christ and the truth of the word of God. He cited Galatians 6:7, which warns against mocking God, and expressed his disagreement with and lack of support for the Dodgers' decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Are there other players other then Blake Treinen disagreeing with the Dodger’s decision?

Blake Treinen's statement came after Clayton Kershaw, another Dodgers pitcher, voiced his disagreement with the team's decision and announced the relaunch of the Dodgers' Christian Faith and Family Day. Kershaw emphasized that making fun of other people's religions is something he does not agree with, regardless of one's own religious beliefs.

Kleinen’s statement was released after pitcher Clayton Kershaw voiced his disagreement with the Dodger’s decision.

These statements from Treinen and Kershaw reflect their personal convictions and their concerns about the Dodgers' association with a group that mocks and denigrates their faith. Their statements also highlight the growing momentum among athletes of faith who are speaking out against the infusion of progressive politics into sports. For these athletes, standing up for their beliefs is more important than their job or fame.

