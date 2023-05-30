A lot can change in the span of 365 days. Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers were 33-15 on May 30th and on their way to an MLB-high 111-win season. This year, they are 33-22 and lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by just 1.5 games.

The Dodgers currently have the best record in the National League. They lead their division and have scored more runs than any team in the NL.

Despite their strong start, many believe this team is nowhere near the levels it needs to be for a championship run. MLB Analyst Jim Bowden recently played down the Los Angeles Dodgers' chances of a World Series run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's work to be done if we're going to see the Dodgers in the World Series," said Bowden

With the MLB trade deadline around the corner, Bowden believes the club is in need of reinforcements. Bowden went on to state that the club could use a starting pitcher, a closer, an infielder and some help in the outfield.

"With trade talks getting underway, @JimBowdenGM thinks the #Dodgers have some holes they need to fill before the deadline. @Dodgers | #HereToPlay" - MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

While the offense ranks on the higher side of several categories, the defense has had trouble finding any consistency. The organization ranks 21st in team ERA (4.44), 15th in home runs allowed (62) and 21st in hits (456).

Injuries have depleted their very talented rotation. Clayton Kershaw has been one of the bright spots among the starters. He is the only pitcher to pitch more than 60 innings this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost several players from last season's 111-win team

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers were surprisingly quiet during the offseason. The club let several big-name players move on and picked up veteran players on short-term contracts to plug the gaps.

"The @Dodgers are the first to 30 wins in the NL" - FOX Sports: MLB

All-Star shortstop Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on a massive 11-year, $300 million deal. Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner signed with the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox, respectively. Pitchers Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson have both moved to the American League.

If the Dodgers have any chance of winning their eighth World Series title, this trade deadline will be crucial. The team will look to bring in the necessary pieces to transform this roster from good to great.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes