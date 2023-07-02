What channel is the MLB All-Star selection show on? Everything you need to know 

The MLB All-Star selection show will reveal who will be joining the already announced stars headed to the Midsummer Classic.

The selection show will be aired on ESPN.

It will begin on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 pm EST. The MLB All-Star selection Show will reveal the pitchers and backup position players. Here's who might be joining those already announced.

MLB All-Star Selection show: Who's in and who's joining them?

In the National League, here's who has already been made and will see their backups at the MLB All-Star Selection show:

Sean Murphy, C

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Orlando Arcia, SS

JD Martinez, DH

Ronald Acuna Jr, OF

Mookie Betts, OF

Corbin Carroll, OF

In the American League, the starters are:

Jonah Heim, C

Yandy Diaz, 1B

Marcus Semien, 2B

Josh Jung, 3B

Corey Seager, SS

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Aaron Judge, OF

Randy Arozarena, OF

Mike Trout, OF

The NL starters are expected to be joined by people like Zack Wheeler, Marcus Stroman, Alexis Diaz, Clayton Kershaw, Matt Olson, Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Francisco Lindor and Austin Riley.

Can Austin Riley be announced at the MLB All-Star Selection Show?

The AL might see stars like Gerrit Cole, Matt Chapman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Wander Franco, Adley Rutschman, Bo Bichette, George Kirby, Aroldis Chapman, Yennier Cano, Yordan Alvarez and Adolis Garcia join the ranks.

Find out exactly who will be in at the Selection Show today at 5:30.

