When will MLB All-Star pitchers and reserves be announced? Date, time and potential candidates

MLB All-Star pitchers don't get voted on like position players do. Instead of pitting Gerrit Cole, Sonny Gray, Kevin Gausman and others against one another in a fan vote, each league's staff selects the pitchers for their roster in the Midsummer Classic.
Since there is no voting, voting cannot end like it recently did for Phase 2 of the position players. Fans don't have any say on what MLB All-Star pitchers make the game, so there's less of a time crunch.
However, the pitchers will be revealed alongside the full rosters this Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 pm EST.
MLB All-Star pitchers who could make their rosters
This year, there are a lot of strong candidates for pitcher. In the American League, Kevin Gausman could very well be the starter and he could be joined by a mix of starters and relievers, including:
- Framber Valdez
- Nathan Eovaldi
- Sonny Gray
- George Kirby
- Gerrit Cole
- Felix Bautista
- Yennier Cano
- Josh Sborz
- Clay Holmes
- Emmanuel Clase
- Aroldis Chapman
- Joe Ryan
- Pablo Lopez
- Zach Eflin
All of these pitchers have put up excellent numbers thus far and would be worthy candidates.
In the National League, these pitchers could be joining Zac Gallen, who is putting together a strong case to start:
- Zack Wheeler
- Mitch Keller
- Alexis Diaz
- Justin Steele
- Spencer Strider
- Josh Hader
- Marcus Stroman
- David Bednar
- Clayton Kershaw
- Logan Webb
These NL pitchers have been excellent thus far and would make for a very strong staff.