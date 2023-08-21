What consequences could Jose Perez face? President Obama's 2017 policy might spell trouble for missing LLWS coach suspected of defecting

On Monday, the Little League revealed that a Cuban team's coach named Jose Perez has gone missing.

Bayamo Little League qualified for this year's Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. However, Perez, the team's coach, has not been spotted since Saturday night, sparking allegations of defection.

Although Perez's whereabouts are unknown, many believe that he left the Little League International Grove late at night and intentionally did not return to base.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nonetheless, the organizers insisted that the Bayamo Little League outfit would receive the best experience during their time in Williamsport. Unfortunately, the Cuban side lost its second game of the tournament on Sunday, a 3-2 defeat against Panama, which eliminated them from this year's edition.

What will happen to Jose Perez if he is defecting?

Bayamo Little League coach Jose Perez

According to reports, if Jose Perez is arrested on allegations of defecting, he will need to serve time in state or federal custody, and an immigration hold or detainer will be issued. However, upon completing his criminal sentence, he could be deported back to Cuba.

Under former President Barack Obama's administration from 2009-2017, Cubans were given a special immigration policy. Those who arrived in the United States without a passport were automatically granted residency.

However, following Obama's rule as President, the policy ended. This meant that Cubans who arrived in the US would no longer receive residency, work authorization, and driver’s licenses.

Little League World Series 2023: TV Schedule and live stream details

The 76th Little League Baseball World Series began on Wednesday, August 16, and will run till Sunday, August 27, 2023. All games will be broadcast live in the US by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC Sports.

The Little League World Series final to determine this year's champions will take place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, on ABC. The game is scheduled to commence at 3:00 p.m. ET.

It will be interesting to see which team is crowned as Little League champions this year.