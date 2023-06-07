What is Daniel Vogelbach's height and weight? Heavyset New York Mets slugger's measurements examined

Since the Amazins acquired slugger and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022, Daniel has grown to be a fan favorite among the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old slugger is listed as 1.83m tall and, Daniel Vogelbach reportedly admitted that he lost at least 20–25 pounds this summer. Prior to last season's trade deadline, Vogelbach was reported as weighing 270 pounds.

On Instagram, Daniel recently posted a photo of himself.

Daniel Vogelbach has SLIMMED down! #lgm. He posted this pic posted yesterday. - CoachMcCartan

In part because of the high hopes for the Mets this season, Daniel Vogelbach decided to lose weight in the winter. However, Vogelbach opted not to go into detail about his weight-loss plan.

After providing a reliable lefty presence at the DH position last year, the Mets decided to exercise Vogelbach's option for $1.5 million. After joining the team in a July trade with the Pirates, he played in 55 games with them, posting a.255/.393/.436 slash line with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

TRADE: The Mets have acquired Daniel Vogelbach from the Pirates, per @JonHeyman - MLBONFOX

The Mets' acquisition of Vogelbach last summer was intriguing, and he will still be a somewhat mysterious player in 2023. The Mets had the opportunity to advance this summer and look at a more long-term improvement at the position while being restricted to DH duties primarily and exclusively against right-handed pitching.

Daniel Vogelbach's MLB career

After being dealt to the Seattle Mariners on July 20, 2016, Vogelbach made his MLB debut for them on September 12, 2016. The Mariners revealed that Vogelbach had been added to their Opening Day roster on March 25, 2019. On July 9, Vogelbach played for the Mariners in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

The Mariners designated Vogelbach for assignment in August of 2020 after he started the season with a 5-for-53 (.094) hitting average in 18 games.

Vogelbach was purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays in August 2020 for cash. Vogelbach joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022 on a one-year deal with a team option for a second year. In exchange for Colin Holderman, the Pirates sent Vogelbach to the New York Mets in 2022.

The Mets used their option to sign him through to the 2023 season in November.

