"What a f****ng bomb" "This team needed that! Let’s go!" - San Diego Padres fans ecstatic after Manny Machado snaps the 5-game losing streak with a walk-off homer against the San Francisco Giants

Manny Machado blasted a walk-off dinger to lead the San Diego Padres to victory over the San Francisco Giants. This huge win electrified the fanbase as most walk-off home runs against division rivals do. The Giants put in a heroic effort to tie the game in the ninth inning, but came up short.

This is exactly the threat to the rest of the league will face from the Padres going forward. With Juan Soto and Manny Machado in their ranks, the offense is always liable to score in bunches. The imminent addition of Fernando Tatis Jr. could take them to nearly unseen heights.

The San Diego Padres posted a clip of the game winning home run to Twitter.

This hit electrified the Padres fanbase, who have been dejected recently. Going into a slump immediately after acquiring Soto damaged the confidence of the fanbase. However, a clutch play from one of their biggest stars was the perfect antidote to their fears.

The Padres snapped their five-game losing streak with a clutch hit that came at the perfect time.

The game ended up being closer than San Diego Padres fans were hoping for it to be.

The San Francisco Giants showed their resilience by tying the game up in the top of the ninth inning. But the Padres' star power was just too much to overcome.

Manny Machado brought hope and confidence back to the franchise. The Padres now find themselves with one of the most stacked rosters in the MLB, but the wins just weren't coming.

After a tough series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, many fans doubted their teams' credibility. Now with this clutch win over the Giants, the confidence is back, and it's better than ever.

The San Diego Padres reminded the entire National League of just how dangerous a team they are.

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will look to build off the momentum from this win over the San Francisco Giants

Machado being greeted at home plate

This was a huge win for the Padres players and fans alike. However, the team has to be ready to refocus and go out and find more wins like this. The San Francisco Giants are a good team, and by winning a series against them, the Padres can prove themselves to be a great team.

