“What is your favorite skincare treatment?” - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea spills the beans on her picture-perfect holiday glow secret

Ahead of the 2022 season, first baseman Freddie Freeman and his family made a big decision. After a decade in Atlanta, the first baseman decided to ink a six-year contract with the Dodgers worth $162 million.

In Atlanta, Freeman had won a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, an MVP Award, and the World Series. Although he was as close as a player can be to the furniture, the 6-foot-4 slugger cited "difficulties between himself and the Braves front office, leading to a deal in LA.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Accompanying Freeman in the move was his wife, Chelsea, and their three boys. While the shift from Atlanta to Southern California must have been a significant one, Chelsea seems to be more than comfortable with her family in their new home.

In a recent Instagram post, the wife of the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman showed off her elaborate skincare routine. Chelsea profiled the "hydrafacial" at a clinic in Orange County. Despite being a busy mother and wife to an MLB star, Chelsea is still taking time for herself.

"Just experienced the magic of a hydrafical with the best aesthetician @carli.coppolino. What is your favorite skincare treatment?" - Chelseafreeman5

The winner of the NL MVP Award with the Atlanta Braves during the shortened season of 2020, Freddie Freeman, has brought things to new heights since his move to LA. 2023 was the first season of Freeman's career in which he surpassed the 200-hit marker, all while hitting .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs and 102 RBIs.

For Freddie and Chelsea Freeman, their lifestyle has changed significantly. After spending the majority of his time in Atlanta dwelling in an unassuming suburban home, the Freemans purchased a $7.8 million mansion in Studio City, which is regarded as one of the fanciest and most exclusive neighborhoods in the entirety of Los Angeles.

Freddie Freeman's time in Los Angeles is still in the early stages

As part of the deal that he is currently on, Freddie Freeman will be a member of the Dodgers until 2027. Soon to be joined by new teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Freeman will soon find himself surrounded by stars who are on an equal footing as himself.

As for Chelsea Freeman, it is encouraging to see that her move to the Los Angeles area has been relatively painless. Perhaps Chelsea and Freddie will decide to make their home in the LA area after Freddie's tenure with the Dodgers comes to an end.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.