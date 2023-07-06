What happened to Cal Quantrill? Guardians pitcher placed on IL with troubling injury

It appears that the Cleveland Guardians may be without starter Cal Quantrill for the foreseeable future as the 28-year-old was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. After missing time with the same injury earlier this season, it's a concerning update for both the player and the team.

After a difficult beginning to the 2023 season, Cal Quantrill found himself placed on the IL at the end of May with inflammation of the same shoulder that is affecting him now. The original injury forced him to miss nearly all of June, returning to the rotation for a start on June 30th.

Mandy Bell @MandyBell02 The Guardians have placed Cal Quantrill back on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.



However, after only his second start since being activated from the IL, he yet again finds himself sidelined. There is no timeline for his return to the lineup but given the fact that this has become a recurring injury, the Guardians will likely take their time before bringing Quantrill back into the pitching rotation.

As part of the placement of Quantrill on the IL, the Cleveland Guardians recalled Cody Morris from Triple-A Columbus. The 26-year-old has seen limited action in the MLB, pitching only 2.0 innings for the club this season. In his two appearances, Morris gave up two hits without allowing a run, while also recording three strikeouts.

"Cody Morris of @CleGuardians recalled from AAA with Cal Quantrill landing on IL with shoulder inflammation, 26-year-old RHP had 3.21 ERA w/ 12-7 K-BB in 14 IP for Columbus; see where he's at in our weekly-updated #FantasyBaseball Top 500 Prospect Rankings:" - @rotoprospects

While Quantrill has proven himself to be an effective starter when he is healthy, he has struggled mightily for Cleveland this season. Through 67.0 innings this year, the former first-round pick has posted a 2-6 record with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts. The Cleveland starter has surrendered 25 runs in his last four appearances for the club.

Cal Quantrill is yet another Cleveland Guardians pitcher to hit the IL this season

The Guardians are dealing with injuries to several pitchers including Peyton Battenfield and most notably Triston McKenzie. The 25-year-old McKenzie emerged as one of the most exciting young pitchers in the MLB last season, finally living up to his potential last season for the Guardians.

During the 2022 season, Triston McKenzie posted an 11-11 record with a 2.95 ERA and a whopping 195 strikeouts. His strikeouts tied him with Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers for 18th in the league. He has been limited to 10.0 innings this season.

