What happened to Dansby Swanson? Cubs star exits game vs Brewers early

Dansby Swanson, the star shortstop for the Chicago Cubs, exited Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning for an unknown reason. The Cubs have yet to provide an update on Swanson’s condition, but more information is expected to be available soon.

A look into Dansby Swanson’s 2023 season.

Swanson has been having a solid season, slashing .258/.343/.409. However, he had a rough outing in Wednesday’s game, going 0-for-3 before being pulled from the contest. The sudden departure of Swanson raises concerns about his health and the impact it could have on the Cubs’ performance.

The specifics of the injury remain unknown, but there are indications that Swanson may have sustained a left heel contusion. This could have occurred during his last at-bat before the seventh inning when he attempted to beat out a double-play and landed hard on first base. Such an injury may not be severe but can cause discomfort and affect mobility.

The Cubs, who have been struggling anf trying to stay in contention, can ill-afford to lose Dansby Swanson for an extended period. His presence in the lineup has been crucial, and his absence would further dampen the team’s already dwindling hopes of success.

The Chicago Cubs have been struggling to stay in contention in 2023 and are currently fourth in the NL Central with a 39-45 record.

Fans and the organization will be eagerly awaiting updates on Dansby Swanson’s condition and hoping for possitive news. A left heel contusion, while not ideal, could potentially heal relatively quick, allowing Swanson to return to action in the near future. The Cubs will likely provide a more comprehensive update on his status in the coming days.

In the meantime, the team will have to rely on other players to fill the void left by Swanson’s absence. Nico Hoerner took over at shortstop in Wednesday’s game, with Christopher Morel shifting to second base and Patrik Wisdom entering the game at third. The Cubs will need these players to step up and contribute in Swanson’s absence to keep their season on track.

