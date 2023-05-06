What happened to the fan at the Phillies-Red Sox game? Start delayed after scary accident

A scary incident occurred before the start of the Phillies-Red Sox game on May 5, when a fan fell into the visitor’s bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. The game was delayed as medical staff tended to the injured fan and cleared the area.

Crossing Broad @CrossingBroad A fan fell into the Red Sox bullpen at CBP. EMTs and Phillies trainers rushed out to the dugout immediately. A fan fell into the Red Sox bullpen at CBP. EMTs and Phillies trainers rushed out to the dugout immediately. https://t.co/azwwb2prUz

The fan apparently leaned over the railing in an attempt to retrieve a stray baseball and fell into the bullpen. Players and coaches immediately rushed to assist the injured fan, and the game was delayed for around 15 minutes.

What is the current state of the fan?

The injured fan was taken off the field and transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries is currently unknown, but reports indicate that the fan was conscious and able to move his limbs.

David Molesevich @dmolesevich Picture of the fan who fell into the Red Sox bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. #Phillies Picture of the fan who fell into the Red Sox bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. #Phillies https://t.co/dwnLrJoNfV

Incidents like these are a reminder of the importance of fan safety in ballparks and stadiums, many of which have taken measures in recent years to increase it, including raising the height of railings and installing nets to protect fans from foul balls.

However, accidents can still happen, and it is essential that fans stay alert and aware of their surroundings. It is also important for fans to follow stadium rules during games to avoid accidents and injuries.

Boston Red Sox v Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies and Red Sox both issued statements expressing their concern for the injured fan and wishing him a speedy recovery. The game eventually resumed, with the Red Sox taking the win 5-3.

Players and fans alike have expressed their thoughts with the injured fan, hoping that he makes a full and speedy recovery.

