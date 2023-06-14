What happened to J.D. Davis? Giants star exits game early vs Cardinals

In Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the San Francisco Giants experienced a setback with third baseman J.D. Davis and left fielder Mitch Haniger were both forced to exit the game due to injuries.

Brandon Cadiz @Bcadiz0



Unfortunate that JD Davis and Haniger have been pulled from this game with injuries. But looks like that COULD get Matos up sooner than expected #SFGiants Unfortunate that JD Davis and Haniger have been pulled from this game with injuries. But looks like that COULD get Matos up sooner than expected #SFGiants https://t.co/Jn5iWxbHAT

The first incident ocurred when Davis twisted his right anke while running from first to third base on a run-scoring single by Michael Conforto. Davis received attention from the team trainer, Dave Groeschner, and was initially ruled safe. However, the Cardinals challenged the call and it was overturned, resulting in Davis being out. Soon after, Haniger was hit by a pitch on his right forearm from Jack Flaherty and was in visible pain, unable to continue.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is expected to replace J.D. Davis if he lands on the IL?

The Giants called up outfielder Luis Matos and third baseman David Villar from their Triple-A game against Sugar Land, indicating that they could potentially replace Davis and Haniger if they end up on the injured list. Matos, known as one of the Giants' top hitting prospects, had been on a home run streak, hitting six homers in six consecutive games before being pulled from the Triple-A game.

J.D. Davis had been performing well this season, boasting a batting average of .284 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs. Haniger, in his first season with the Giants after playing for the Seattle Mariners, had a batting average of .231 with four home runs and 22 RBIs.

Casey Schmitt came in as a pinch-runner for Haniger and remained in the game as the third baseman, while Blake Sabol took over Haniger's position in left field.

The availability of Davis and Haniger for upcoming games against the Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers remains uncertain until further medical evaluation is conducted.

J.D. Davis availability for upcoming games remains uncertain.

Tensions escalated during the game, with a brief confrontation between LaMonte Wade and Flaherty, resulting in the benches clearing, although no punches were thrown.

As of now, J.D. Davis is considered day-to-day with an apparent ankle injury, and further updates on his condition are expected from the Giants. Fantasy managers should monitor his status closely for their teams.

MORE ON THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS:

Poll : 0 votes