What happened to Jon Gray? Rangers pitcher exits game vs. Rays early

The Texas Rangers just can't seem to catch a break as starter Jon Gray was forced to exit Wednesday's matchup after being struck by a comebacker. During the game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Gray was hit by a ball following a hit by All-Star Yandy Diaz, which drew an end to his day in the top of the 5th inning.

There has been no official word on the extent of the injury, however, at stint on the IL cannot yet be ruled out for Jon Gray. While he was forced out of the game after remaining on the mound with the team's trainer, there is a chance that his injury may not be overly severe given the fact that he was pacing around.

kennedi landry @kennlandry Jon Gray got hit with a comebacker again. He's standing by the mound right now with the team trainer, Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux. Looks like he's gonna try a few warm-up pitches here. pic.twitter.com/3c0rnon0Hx

Gray has been excellent this season for the Texas Rangers, so any time missed will certainly be felt by the team. Through 99.0 innings this season, the 31-year-old has posted a 6-5 record with a 3.45 ERA and 1.152 WHIP, while also racking up 79 strikeouts.

For the Texas Rangers' sake, Gray will avoid any time on the IL, considering the bad injury luck they have endured this season. Their most notable injury came with their big offseason signing Jacob deGrom. After signing a five-year, $185 million contract with the club this past offseason, deGrom appeared in only 30.1 innings before being forced to undergo season-ending Tommy John Surgery.

AP Sports @AP_Sports pic.twitter.com/2LPjnB2K6o Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, cutting short his first season after the oft-injured right-hander signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers. bit.ly/3IZccNZ

If Jon Gray is forced to miss an extended period of time, it could dictate the Texas Rangers' approach to the MLB Trade Deadline

Again, there is no word yet if the Texas Rangers will be forced to place Jon Gray on the IL, however, if his injury is severe, it could change the team's approach to the MLB Trade Deadline. While the club will certainly continue to bolster their bullpen before the August 1st deadline, they may be forced to add to their pitching rotation as well.

Mike Simonek @MikeSimonek Texas Rangers trade targets: go get Justin Lawrence and Lance Lynn. They won’t break the farm and both can possibly contribute past this year. #StraightUpTX

There will be several productive veteran starting pitchers available on the trade market, including Lance Lynn and Jack Flaherty, who may not come with much of a high price tag.

