What happened to Josh Harrison? Phillies place two-time All-Star on Injured List

The Philadelphia Phillies have been plagued by injuries all season with that trend continuing with the announcement that veteran utilityman Josh Harrison has been placed on the 10-day IL. The two-time All-Star will remain out of the lineup after suffering a right wrist contusion.

While there is no set timeline for Josh Harrison's return to the lineup, the move was made retroactively to July 9th, which could see him return sooner rather than later. The club has yet to announce his replacement, however, both Scott Kingery and Weston Wilson have been mentioned as potential candidates.

The Phillies have placed INF Josh Harrison on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 9) with a right wrist contusion. A corresponding move to fill his spot on the 26-man roster will be made prior to Friday's game against the San Diego Padres.



The 36-year-old from Cincinnati, Ohio has struggled in his first season with the Phillies, producing a .219 batting average with a pair of home runs and 10 RBIs. While he may no longer be an All-Star presence at the plate, his defensive versatility has kept his MLB career alive.

The placement of Harrison on the IL is just another in the long line of Philadelphia Phillies players to miss time this season. Superstar Bryce Harper missed the beginning of the season due to his recovery from Tommy John Surgery, whereas Rhys Hoskins is set to miss the entirety of the season with a torn ACL he suffered in spring training.

Rhys Hoskins suffered a left knee ligament tear that will require ACL reconstruction surgery. This will keep him out for the entire season. He is set to become a free agent after the 2023 season is over.



A look at Josh Harrison's impressive career in the MLB

While Josh Harrison may not be a household name, he has enjoyed a successful 13-year career in the MLB. After being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 6th round of the 2008 MLB Draft, Harrison was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The veteran utilityman spent eight seasons with the Pirates, enjoying a true breakout season in 2014, batting a dazzling .315 with 13 home runs and 52 RBIs, earning his first All-Star selection. He earned his second All-Star selection in 2017 as a member of the Pirates, before entering the journeyman stage of his career.

Josh Harrison breaks up Rich Hill's no-hitter with a walkoff homerun in the 10th inning:



After his time with Pittsburgh, Josh Harrison began to bounce around the league, spending time with the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, and Chicago White Sox before signing with the Phillies as a free agent this past offseason.

