What happened to Kirby Puckett's eye? Minnesota Twins legend's vision problems, explained

Kirby Puckett was a baseball icon and beloved member of the Minnesota Twins. He captivated fans with his incredible skills, infectious smile, and unwavering enthusiasm for the game. However, behind his illustrious career lay a tragic incident that forever changed his life.

In March 1996, Puckett's career took an unexpected turn when he woke up one morning with blurred vision in his right eye. Concerned, he sought medical attention. He was diagnosed with a condition called central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

CRVO occurs when the main vein that carries blood away from the retina becomes blocked, resulting in reduced blood flow and potential vision loss. The cause of Kirby Puckett's CRVO was attributed to a combination of factors, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, and his stocky build. The factors may have contributed to restricted blood flow.

Unfortunately, despite various treatments and interventions, Kirby Puckett's vision did not improve significantly, and he was left legally blind in his right eye. The loss of vision in one eye was a devastating blow to Kirby Puckett, both personally and professionally. Known for his exceptional defensive skills, Puckett's ability to track fly balls and judge distances on the field was severely compromised.

When Kirby Puckett continued playing with one eye

Despite this setback, Puckett continued to play for the Twins for a short period. He relied on his extraordinary baseball instincts and adapted his approach to accommodate his visual limitations.

Tragically, Puckett's career came to an abrupt end after the 1995 season, when he experienced another health scare. A routine eye examination revealed the development of glaucoma. The condition causes damage to the optic nerve and can lead to permanent vision loss if left untreated.

Kirby Puckett's retirement and demise

Recognizing the seriousness of his condition, Puckett announced his retirement from baseball at the age of 36. The vision problems that plagued his career were a source of immense frustration for him. He often expressed his desire to continue playing the game he loved.

On March 5, 2006, Puckett suffered another stroke, following which, he was hospitalized. He underwent a surgery to drain blood and relieve pressure, resulting from bleeding in the brain. However, all the efforts made in order to save Puckett proved to be unfruitful as the doctors declared him dead the next day.

Baseball Hall of Fame: in honor of Kirby Puckett

Despite the hardships he faced, Puckett remained an inspiration to fans and aspiring athletes alike. He demonstrated resilience, determination, and an unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

Off the field, Puckett dedicated himself to various charitable endeavors and remained actively involved with the Twins organization. His contributions to the game were recognized in 2001, when he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The honor celebrated his remarkable career and the impact he had on the sport.

Baseball Hall of Fame (via baseballhall.org)

Nevertheless, Puckett's legacy as one of the most beloved players in Twins history lives on. His resilience in the face of personal challenges continues to inspire generations of fans and athletes alike.

