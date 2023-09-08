What happened to Mookie Betts? Dodgers $365,000,000 MVP front-runner leaves Marlins game on crutches

Mookie Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ star outfielder and 2023 MVP front-runner, left fans concerned when he exited Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins due to a foot injury. The incident occurred when Betts fouled a ball off his foot during his last at-bat of the game. Initially, he remained in the game, but as a precaution, he was pulled from the action in the eighth inning.

Reports indicate that betts was seen leaving the stadium on crutches after the game. While this may be concerning for Dodgers fans, there is some positive news on the injury front. X-Rays conducted after the game came back negative, suggesting that the injury may not be as severe as initially feared.

How has Mookie Betts performed during the 2023 season?

Betts has been a powerhouse for the Dodgers in the 2023 MLB season, with an impressive stat line that includes 38 home runs, 99 RBIs, and a batting average of .314. His contributions have been instrumental in the team’s success.

While the Dodgers and their fans anxiously await further updates on Betts’ condition, there is hope that he may make a swift return to the lineup. His presence on the field is crucial as the team aims for a deep playoff run, and his health will undoubtedly be closely monitored in the coming days.