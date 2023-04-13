What happened to Orlando Arcia? Braves shortstop exits game after nasty hit by pitch

Orlando Arcia, the Atlanta Braves shortstop, left Wednesday’s game after being hit by a 98 mph fastball from Hunter Greene on the wrist during the second inning. Although he stayed in the game to run the bases and played on defense in the third inning, he was replaced by Ehire Adrianza in the bottom half of the inning.

Latest injury update on Orlando Arcia

The Braves announced that X-rays on Arcia’s wrist came back negative, which is good news for the team, but it isu nclear whether he’ll miss any games.

When the pitch hit Arcia on the wrist, he screamed audibly, suggesting that something serious had occurred. However, after a discussion with the training staff, he remained in the game, and the extent of the injury was not clear at that point. The fact that he was pulled from the game later and replaced by Adrianza indicates that the injury was severe enough to keep him out of the game.

Atlanta has been affected by injuries this season, and if Orlando Arcia were to land on the injury list, it would be a significant blow to the team. However, the negative X-ray results are encouraging and suggest that he may not be out of action for an extended period.

Orlando Arcia surprised fans as a starter at shortstop for the Braves on Opening Day and has been playing well in the early part of the season, hitting .333 with two home runs. Arcia has proven to have what it takes to become an elite player and his impressive performances this season certainly add to that point.

