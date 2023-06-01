What happened to Travis Swaggerty's wife, Peyton? Pirates outfielder's partner lands in hospital

Travis Swaggerty, a Pittsburgh Pirates minor league pitcher, learned that his wife, Peyton, has a rare blood disease after she was mauled by a raccoon. Peyton Swaggerty's life has been a living misery since the rabid animal bit her more than a year ago. Travis Swaggerty requested his followers to pray for his wife.

- TSwaggerty_21

Travis praised Peyton for her persistent commitment to being a mother to their little girl in the post, highlighting the fact that she has managed to do so while facing medical difficulties. He wrote:

Travis Swaggerty @TSwaggerty_21 Travis Swaggerty @TSwaggerty_21 🏼 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Qe2bI81W43 wanted to add to this and say regardless of how she’s feeling, she always makes sure she’s Mom first. every day she does everything in her power to make sure that Sutton has a great, fun day. she fights through everything she’s feeling to be the best mom she can be. twitter.com/tswaggerty_21/… wanted to add to this and say regardless of how she’s feeling, she always makes sure she’s Mom first. every day she does everything in her power to make sure that Sutton has a great, fun day. she fights through everything she’s feeling to be the best mom she can be. twitter.com/tswaggerty_21/… https://t.co/40f6Plg1qY

"Wanted to add to this and say regardless of how she’s feeling, she always makes sure she’s Mom first. every day she does everything in her power to make sure that Sutton has a great, fun day. she fights through everything she’s feeling to be the best mom she can be." - TSwaggerty_21

The couple's health issues are not new. Travis was drafted just before Peyton underwent surgery for stage 2 thyroid cancer.

When Travis' professional career started, the couple — who met at the University of South Alabama, where he became a top MLB prospect — got engaged. In December 2020, Travis and Peyton married. They welcomed their first child in September 2021.

"my girls" - TSwaggerty_21

Travis Swaggerty's professional career

The Pittsburgh Pirates picked Swaggerty with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. He signed with the West Virginia Black Bears of the Low-A New York-Penn League for $4.4 million, and while playing for them, he was selected as an All-Star.

Swaggerty then played for the Triple-A East's Indianapolis Indians to start the 2021 campaign. In order to fill out their 40-man roster, the Pirates chose Swaggerty's contract.

On June 9, 2022, Swaggerty connected with Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves for his debut major league hit. On June 13, he returned to Indianpolis.

Travis Swaggerty was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to start the current season.

