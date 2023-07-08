What happened to Tyler Glasnow? Rays pitcher exits game vs Braves early 

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow had to leave the game early in the middle of a great performance. Glasnow lasted 5.2 innings, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out eight batters.

Reports are coming out that Glasnow left the game due to his hand cramping up. Tampa Bay hopes nothing more comes of this, as they are hurting for pitchers in their starting rotation.

Glasnow has had trouble with his hand cramping in the past. He experienced hand cramping in 2021, stating it got so bad that he could not stretch his hand, which frightened him. Strangely enough, the cramping happens on his glove hand, not his throwing hand.

Sarah Valenzuela @Sarah_IsabelVee Everyone comes out to check on Glasnow, who came off the mound hunched over. He’s trying to stretch his hand and wrist, so maybe a cramp or some tightness? Everyone comes out to check on Glasnow, who came off the mound hunched over. He’s trying to stretch his hand and wrist, so maybe a cramp or some tightness? https://t.co/juyc1JoOQi

It's unlikely this issue deserves an IL trip, but that cannot be left off the table. Glasnow will be closely monitored to see if he will be ready to go for his next start. If he can't go, Tampa Bay will have to scramble and find another arm to bring up.

A Tyler Glasnow IL trip would be brutal for the Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are struggling to keep their starting rotation intact. So far, they have Shane Mcclanahan, Shane Baz, Drew Rasmussen, and Jeffrey Springs all on the IL. Despite this, the Rays are still at the top of the American League East. They hold a four-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the division.

All the injuries to the rotation have cooled off the Rays. They no longer hold the best MLB record, which goes to the Atlanta Braves.

Tampa Bay cannot afford to send another starting pitcher to the IL. The rotation is what sets them apart from the rest of the league. All eyes will be on Zach Efflin and Taj Bradley if Tyler Glasnow takes some time to recover.

