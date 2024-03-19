"What am I going to do when (my wife) goes into labor?" - When Mike Trout expressed unease about MLB's proposed Arizona quarantine for players

Mike Trout was hit hard when the MLB announced that players and team personnel would be isolated owing to COVID-19 precautions to start the 2020 baseball season in Arizona.

It meant that Trout had to stay away from Jessica, who was expecting their first child in Aug. 2020. Trout expressed his uneasiness on NBC Sports:

“What am I going to do when (my wife) goes into labor? Am I going to have to quarantine for two weeks after I come back? Obviously, I can’t miss that birth of our first child.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There’s a lot of red flags,” he added. “We want to get back as soon as we can, but obviously it’s got to be realistic. It can’t be sitting in our hotel rooms, just going from the field to the hotel room and not being able to do anything. I think that’s pretty crazy.”

Expand Tweet

Not only Trout, but the MLB plan came under criticism from many players, including Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Insider hints about a player Mike Trout wants Angels to sign up before Opening Day

With Opening Day less than two weeks away, Mike Trout is preparing for another healthy season with a relatively young Angels squad.

Earlier this offseason, Trout squashed all trade rumors involving him, saying that he wants to win the World Series in Anaheim. Moreover, Trout is also involved with owner Arte Moreno and is reportedly pushing to sign a specific player.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, who interacted with Mike Trout, he's pushing the owners to get some more players before the season starts.

"I was actually just in Tempe," Heyman said, "and Mike Trout said to me he's still trying to pitch in there to get some more players.

"He's optimistic about their young team, but he's certainly talking to Arte Moreno, the Angels owner, and other higher ups there about bringing in more talent."

He also added that Mike Trout hinted about a slugger who hit more than 30 home runs.

“He specifically mentioned ‘Hey, there are guys out there with 30 home runs,'" Heyman said. "Well, that had to be J.D. Martinez. So you know who he wants for the Angels."

If that's the case, it remains to be seen if J.D. Martinez gets signed by the Angels.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.