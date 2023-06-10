What is the longest MLB game in the last 10 years? Ranking lengthiest contests of the last decade by time and innings

MLB has always managed to produce entertaining games for the viewers. While most games can be completed within the normal time limit, sometimes some games exceed such time limits. Baseball fans are curious to know about the longest MLB game in the last 10 years.

The longest MLB game in the last 10 years was Game 3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs Boston Red Sox during the 2018 World Series. This game took place on October 26, 2018, at the Dodger Stadium and was attended by 53,114 spectators. This is the longest MLB game in the last 10 years in terms of duration. It started on October 26, 2018, and ended in the early hours of the morning on October 27, 2018. The game took 7 hours and 20 minutes to complete and required 18 innings.

Max Muncy was responsible for the Dodgers winning the game that night. His home run helped them beat the Red Sox 3-2 in the game. The game was also considered to be one of the best moments of 2018 by the LA Sports Council.

This was an entertaining game in the MLB and fans can only hope to see more such games in the future.

Longest MLB games of the 2010s

MLB has several long games in its history

MLB has had its instances of long games. Some of them are long due duration and some by innings. However, other popular longer games in the MLB are as follows:

# 4 Toronto Blue Jays vs Detroit Tigers

This game lasted for 6 hours and 37 minutes and required 19 innings to complete. It was played at the Rogers Stadium on August 10, 2014. Jose Bautista was responsible for the Blue Jays winning the game. His single in the 19th inning helped turn the tide in favor of the Blue Jays. The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-5 in the game.

# 3 San Francisco Giants vs Washington Nationals

It took place on October 4, 2014. This game lasted 6 hours and 23 minutes and also required 18 innings to complete. Brandon Belt of the Giants scored a home run off Tanner Roark in the 18th inning of the game. Yusmeiro Petit won his first postseason game. The San Francisco Giants managed to overcome their opponents. They defeated the Washington Nationals 2-1. It is considered to be the longest postseason game.

# 2 Houston Astros vs Seattle Mariners

This was one of the recent long games in the MLB. It took place on October 15, 2022. The Houston Astros managed to defeat their opponents. They beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0. It was a scoreless playoff game. However, Jeremy Pena's home run in the 18th inning helped seal the victory for the Astros. This 18-inning game matched the longest game in playoff history.

# 1 Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees

This game took place on April 10, 2015, and continued for 6 hours and 49 minutes. The Boston Red Sox managed to overcome their opponents in the game. Mookie Betts sacrificed a fly and Xander Bogaerts scored the winning run for the Red Sox. They beat the New York Yankees 6-5 in the game.

These are some of the long games in the MLB. Such games are uncertain to occur in the future due to MLB's changing rules. However, there still might be an occasion or two in the future when fans might see a long game again.

