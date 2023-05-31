What is the origin of the "Ozuna from the Braves" comment? Fan's customised jersey goes viral

The phrase "Ozuna from the Braves" originates from comments made by Marcell Ozuna to police at a traffic stop. The phrase was printed on a fan's jersey recently, bringing Ozuna's off-field controversies back to the spotlight.

When Talkin' Baseball shared the identical image on Twitter, it instantly went viral.

"No way" - TalkinBaseball

Twitter went into a frenzy as MLB revealed the customized Ozuna quote-wearing jersey. Many supporters were shocked to see a player wearing a shirt with such a polarizing figure's remarks on it.

During the most recent game, Ozuna was the target of a lot of trolling by fans, showing quite how unpopular he is with many quarters.

"Grand salami for Marcell Ozuna!" - TalkinBaseball

While playing with the Atlanta Braves, Ozuna established himself as a reliable batter and even contributed to the team's World Series victory in 2021. He has shown why he is one of the Atlanta Braves' top hitters since joining the organization three years ago.

Ozuna's outstanding performance also won him the prestigious Silver Slugger award, further demonstrating his influence and value to the Braves lineup.

Marcell Ozuna's controversies

The issues with Ozuna are not related to his performances on the field. The Braves outfielder produced his driver's license and MLB ID card at a traffic check and was arrested for DUI and failing to maintain lane.

In the incident's video, Ozuna can be seen apologizing twice, expressing regret, and identifying himself as "Ozuna from the Braves." When questioned by the police after the encounter, he acknowledged drinking "three or four" beers.

Before being arrested, Ozuna refused to take a breathalyzer test to establish his blood alcohol content while undergoing field sobriety tests.

Video of the event also captured the officer releasing the 31-year-old's handcuffs to allow him to relieve himself in a nearby bush. Ozuna later received a $1,830 bail and was let out of county prison.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL #Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. Friday. This is less than 15 months after his arrest on domestic-violence charges, and 11 months after he entered a diversion program and was placed on 6 months probation. #Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. Friday. This is less than 15 months after his arrest on domestic-violence charges, and 11 months after he entered a diversion program and was placed on 6 months probation.

"Outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. Friday. This is less than 15 months after his arrest on domestic-violence charges, and 11 months after he entered a diversion program and was placed on 6 months probation."

Marcell Ozuna had another serious setback in May 2021 which damaged his reputation. Ozuna reportedly beat his wife and threw her against a wall, and was arrested by police in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs. He was charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested today and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery - family violence in Sandy Springs, Ga., according to jail records on the Fulton County (Ga.) website. Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested today and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery - family violence in Sandy Springs, Ga., according to jail records on the Fulton County (Ga.) website.

"Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested today and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery - family violence in Sandy Springs, Ga., according to jail records on the Fulton County (Ga.) website." - JeffPassan

Ozuna is on a four-year, $65 million contract that runs through the 2024 season, however, he lost his starting position last year.

