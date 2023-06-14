What was Oswaldo Cabrera wearing on his necklace? Fans bemused by weird jewellery choice

Oswaldo Cabrera of the New York Yankees is known for his love of jewelry. He was wearing a unique item on his necklace recently, and it left fans astonished.

During the Subway Series game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera was seen wearing his grandma Anna's tooth on his necklace. He scored 0-for-1 at his only at-bat during the game.

When asked about his choice to wear the necklace, Cabrera stated (via Nypost.com):

"My mom told me to wear it. Whatever my mom tells me to do, I'm going to do."

Cabrera has also worn an imitation pearl and color beaded necklace, gifted to him by Milton Ramos, a former New York Mets third-round pick. This jewelry is now available at PawGripz, a brand owned by Ramos.

Meanwhile, his choice to wear the necklace with the tooth garnered a lot of questions and jokes among fans and broadcasters.

Perhaps the tooth can become a sort of good luck charm to help him and his team, as the Yankees beat the Mets 7-6 in the game.

Oswaldo Cabrera's MLB career

Oswaldo Cabrera in Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees game

Oswaldo Cabrera has just begun his journey in the major leagues. He played in the minor leagues for the Somerset Patriots in the Double-A Northeast league in 2021. For them, he was the most valuable player as he was the leader in hits and RBIs in the league.

Cabrera made his MLB debut in 2022 and hit his first home run on September 11, 2022, against the Tampa Bay Rays. Furthermore, he hit his first grand slam against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 21, 2022.

Since then, Cabrera has notched up a batting average of .220 with 10 home runs to his credit. He also has 37 RBIs in his career and 8 stolen bases. Furthermore, he has an OPS of .642 and an OPB of .277.

